A new film festival aims to showcase Wyoming landscapes and the relationships its residents have to the places they live, work and play.
The University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources is accepting submissions for the Wild and Working Lands Film Festival. Filmmakers are invited to submit films up to 15 minutes long that explore the connection between humans and Wyoming lands. The submission deadline is Jan. 17.
Emilene Ostlind, communications coordinator at the Haub School, said Dean John Koprowski brought the idea with him to UW when he assumed his post about a year ago.
“He thought it would be a good fit for the Haub School because of our focus on outreach and community engagement,” she said.
The Haub School’s mission is to advance the understanding and resolution of complex environmental and natural resource challenges. Koprowski said in a press release that the festival would provide opportunities to hear diverse perspectives and voices around wild and working lands.
“Progress in the management and conservation of our natural resources requires the ability for all to engage, listen and learn,” he said.
Ostlind said the festival is open to submissions about spaces outside Wyoming, but its focus will be on stories that connect with Wyoming audiences about Wyoming places.
“It’s really meant to be a community-building event that can bring people together, incentivize some good story telling and try to share that around the state,” she said.
While many film festivals have the goal of showcasing conservation or recreation issues, Ostlind said the Wild and Working Lands Film Festival also wants to depict ways people work the land.
“People are making their living off the land and they’re grazing and raising livestock and harvesting timber and producing energy,” she said. “We are really interested in looking more closely at how people use landscapes and interact really intimately with landscapes to support their livelihoods too.”
Those interactions boil down to relationships, she said.
“If you have a relationship with a place, you’re taking care of it, and maybe it’s taking of you also” she said. “It’s not just exploiting a place and moving on. It’s a little deeper than that.”
Ostlind said the focus of the festival will be on short films, but organizers will also consider longer projects as they prepare an online screening.
The Haub School is planning an in-person screening event May 5, while also envisioning some sort of virtual compilation to reach a wider audience.
Awards will be offered for Best Film Directed by a UW Student, Best Film Directed by a Wyoming Community College Student, Best Film by an Indigenous Director or Showcasing an Indigenous Worldview and Best Film About Wyoming.
A festival Grand Prize will be selected by the judges, while the audience will vote for a People’s Choice winner.
For more information, visit uwyo.edu/haub/events/film-festival.