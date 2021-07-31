A new coalition is hoping to advocate for access, promote stewardship and increase cooperation within the community of climbers in southeast Wyoming.
The Southeast Wyoming Climbers Coalition, which formed in late 2019, hosted its first public event Tuesday evening when it collaborated with Common Outdoor Ground to lead a cleanup of popular climbing spots around Vedauwoo.
More than 30 volunteers turned out to pick up trash around three popular climbing destinations — the Nautilus, Lower Blair and the Beehive — as well at dispersed campsites along Vedauwoo Road.
As the group spread out to their assignments Tuesday evening, they even pulled in a few extra volunteers who had arrived at the Nautilus parking lot with climbing on their mind instead of cleaning.
“It really is a landscape of climbing that is so beautiful,” said Garrett Genereux, one of the founders of the coalition. “It deserves a lot of thought and care and stewardship as we use it more, for climbing and all the other uses.”
Genereux and Nicole Gautier initially started the coalition to collect the opinions of climbers and give them a voice during the public input phases of the Laramie Ranger District’s Pole Mountain Gateways Project, a big-picture overhaul of all nonmotorized recreation on the Pole Mountain Unit.
One goal of the project is to identify user-created trails in the area and either reclassify them as system trails or else decommission them.
“One of the things that was not surprising to us was that almost all the trails that access climbing areas are not system trails,” Genereux said. “We wanted to give a voice to which ones are really important and ideas for how they could be made more sustainable.”
Rock climbing at Vedauwoo dates back to the 1940s, when soldiers who had served in the 10th Mountain Division during World War II returned from duty and enrolled at the University of Wyoming. They formed a climbing club and started exploring Vedauwoo’s granite formations.
“They initially started just getting to the tops of formations and not climbing any specific route,” Genereux said.
In the 1950s and 60s, climbers started developing routes, and the first guidebook was published in 1966 with 33 climbs. Some of those classics are still climbed today, and are among the area’s more than 900 established routes.
“Vedauwoo is a worldwide destination,” Genereux said.
Gautier said Vedauwoo remains a special place because it hasn’t been loved to death, despite its popularity, like so many other climbing destinations in Colorado and other populous areas. As climbing use grows, there is still time to manage that increased use proactively.
“We’re at a cool inflection point in Wyoming and at Vedauwoo, specifically,” she said.
The group has been working to identify areas that warrant special advocacy.
“We talked about areas we saw as currently problematic or in need of some TLC, and also areas for the future — based on increased use — that might need some raised awareness of being a special place or high-use place for climbers,” she said.
Right now, the Southeast Wyoming Climbers Coalition is focusing on Vedauwoo, but climbers also travel to the Snowy Range for alpine granite climbing, and they’re developing routes in the Laramie Range, as well.
They hope the coalition grows to include the wide range of people who visit Vedauwoo to climb, and they want to continue promoting access and inclusivity within the climbing community.
“People maybe get siloed in their own groups, and you never even know that there are other groups out here climbing,” Gautier said.