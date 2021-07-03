A new series of mountain bike races got underway a couple weeks ago on singletrack multi-use trails adjacent to Laramie.
About 50 riders turned out June 22 for the inaugural installment of the Gem City Mountain Bike Series, a three-race series that’s scheduled to continue Tuesday and July 22, starting at the north end of Boulder Drive.
Riders traveled the popular Schoolyard trail system while also getting a sneak peek of just-built trails on the adjacent Pilot Hill section, which were constructed in June and officially opened Thursday.
Race director Cindy Dywan said the course included just a short stretch of new trails, as they were still soft and a little dusty.
“There’s one little piece of the new singletrack, just to give them a little taste,” she said.
The Gem City Mountain Bike Series was inspired by the long-running Laramie Mountain Bike Series, a popular weeknight event that ran for more than 10 years on the Pole Mountain trails. Race organizers decided to retire the series last summer.
Dywan, a member of Laramie BikeNet and a recreation program coordinator for the city of Laramie, said the mountain bike community expressed dismay at the lack of a local race series. So, the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department decided to step in and fill the void.
Plus, the Pilot Hill parcel opened to the public last fall, and new trails were coming this summer.
“So many things came together to make it a great time and a great opportunity to offer races here on the Schoolyard,” she said. “It’s just a great opportunity for the community to come together and get out and ride bikes.”
Riders of all ages and ability levels entered the race, mostly from Laramie, but also from neighboring cities.
Fourteen-year-old Ty Bronder came to Laramie from Cheyenne to race. He’s a member of Cheyenne’s high school mountain bike team, called WyoX, and looking for opportunities to ride and race in advance of the coming fall season.
“This is helping me get introduced to racing,” he said.
The second race in the Gem City Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. There will be divisions for men and women in beginner, intermediate, advanced and expert categories.
Registration is $30 for Recreation Center members and $35 for non-members, and registration closes Sunday. There is no race-day registration. A course map will be posted online by Monday. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/1177/Gem-City-Mountain-Bike-Races for more information.