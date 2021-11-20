If your Thanksgiving itinerary has room for a little physical activity, there’s a new 5K on the holiday calendar this year.
The Studio Thrive Turkey Trot includes a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile kids run. The kids mile is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Thursday at Optimist Park, followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m. The course will take participants out and back on the Laramie River Greenbelt.
Registration is $25 for the 5K and includes a beanie for the first 80 to sign up. Registration for the mile is $15 and includes a water bottle.
Race director Shea Ware, who owns Studio Thrive, said she’s wanted to organize a Thanksgiving Day race for a while and decided to put it together this year.
“You never know if it’s going to be nice or be a blizzard, but it’s something that I have done a lot before moving to Laramie, so finally I decided this year was the year I was going to do it — rain, shine or blizzard, it was going to happen,” Ware said.
She said participants are welcome to run, walk or even bike and bring strollers and dogs on leashes. Costumes are encouraged, and the best Thanksgiving-themed costume will win a pumpkin pie and a one-month Studio Thrive membership.
“You don’t have to be the fastest to win,” she said.
The top male and female finishers of the 5K will also win a pumpkin pie and a one-month membership.
Proceeds from the Turkey Trot will benefit Laramie Interfaith, and donations of non-perishable food will be accepted during packet pick-up and at the event.
“They do so much for our community, and I thought it would be a great way to give back to them,” she said.
Ware said Interfaith is especially busy during the holidays.
“They do such a big push to provide Thanksgiving meals,” she said. “And finances for people are tougher.”
Participants can pick up race packets from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Studio Thrive, 725 Skyline Dr. Online registration closes at 6 p.m. Wednesday. There also will be race-day registration and packet pick-up from 7:30-8:15 a.m.
Ware opened Studio Thrive six years ago offering group fitness classes, personal training, nutrition coaching and low-impact classes.