Yellowstone raises fire danger to high
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park joined its public land neighbors to the south in announcing that its fire danger level is now “high.”
There are no active wildland fires in the park, a news release said.
The announcement came out the day after a small fire was discovered in the Teton Wilderness near Huckleberry Ridge in the Flagg Ranch area, just north of Grand Teton and south of Yellowstone national parks.
Teton Interagency Fire resources are suppressing the lightning-caused blaze, estimated to be about 1 acre in size, according to fire officials.
In Yellowstone, no fire restrictions are in place or planned, the release said. But the park reiterated that campfires are permitted only in established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
“Campfire must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning,” the release said. “Soak, stir, feel, repeat.”
Teton Interagency fire managers issued the same instructions last week when they elevated the fire danger for Teton Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest and the National Elk Refuge.
“Visitors should not be deceived by how green the landscape looks,” they said . “It is the dead and down timber and fuels that are carrying fire right now [that] prompted fire managers to elevate the fire danger rating. That is what happened in the recent Sandy Fire on the Bridger-Teton National Forest in late June and that type of fire behavior is expected to continue over the next several weeks.”
Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A Green River taxidermist has been ordered to pay restitution to several clients following an investigation by Wyoming Game and Fish Department Game Wardens.
The investigation began in April 2021 after Game Warden Kim Olson reported that the owner of White Mountain Skulls, Naomie Martinez, had failed to submit her records for 2020.
Martinez had also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021.
Game Warden Kelli Pauling contacted Martinez, who was in possession of more than seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens.
Martinez was charged for operating as a taxidermist without a license, failing to submit records in a timely manner, and transporting game without a game tag within Wyoming.
In January, she pleaded guilty to failing to submit records and shipping\transporting game without a game tag within Wyoming.
She was fined $435.00 and ordered to pay restitution to clients totaling $2,858.55. She was also placed on twelve months unsupervised probation.
The charge for operating without a license was dismissed.
The majority of the wildlife specimens seized during the investigation have been returned to their legal owners who were able to claim their property by producing photos from the field which were compared to the specimens seized from Martinez.
Game and Fish has been unable to identify the owners of three skulls with antlers that were part of this case.
Anyone missing property that was left in the care of WhiteMountain Skulls, may contact the Green River Regional Office at 307-875- 3223.
Yellowstone flooding: Slough Creek reopens for backcountry use
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park has announced the reopening of Slough Creek to overnight backcountry use.
Located in the northern portion of the park, Slough Creek is one of the park’s most visited backcountry areas. In addition, bicycles are allowed to enter the North and Northeast Entrance roads for a limited distance.
The park closed immediately following a historic flood event in June and has rapidly reopened areas when safe to do so. About 93% of paved roads and 88% of Yellowstone’s backcountry will now be open.
Public access to Slough Creek from Tower Junction is limited to overnight backcountry permit holders, stock outfitters and approved commercial guides and operators.
Park staff will coordinate directly with current backcountry permit holders and commercial operators to allow them to enter and exit the area during daylight hours.
At this time, outside of permit holders allowed into the corridor, visitors will not be allowed on the 6-mile segment of road from Tower Junction to the Slough Creek Campground Road until further notice.
This is largely due to limited traffic capacity on this section of road, the road closure after Slough Creek, construction traffic and other factors that are being monitored as the road partially opens. The park will monitor use within this corridor and determine if expanded day-use can occur at a later date.
The Slough Creek Campground will remain closed until further notice.