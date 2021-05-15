Game and Fish seeking feedback on AIS plans
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking public input on rapid-response plans intended to contain zebra and quagga mussels if they’re discovered Wyoming waters. The department is developing plans for fast action at 22 lakes and reservoirs in the state, including Glendo Reservoir and Wheatland Reservoir No. 3. Plans and an online feedback form are available at wgfd.wyo.gov/fishing-and-boating/aquatic-invasive-species-prevention/AIS-rapid-response-plans. The department is accepting public comment through Sunday. If invasive mussels are discovered in a Wyoming body of water, AIS management plans would shift to preventing their spread any further through strategies such as limiting access points and relocating check stations. Wyoming is one of six contiguous states where the mussels haven’t been found.
Amphibian project catchments open for adoption
The public is invited to participate in this year’s Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project, an ongoing citizen-science project of the Wyoming Biodiversity Institute, by adopting a catchment through May 25. Volunteers are asked to survey their catchments once or twice between June and August and recording findings of toads, frogs and salamanders. Catchments are sets of ponds and streams that provide amphibian habitat. A training session is required. Data collected each year is used by scientists to monitor amphibian populations in the state. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
Game and Fish adjusts camping rules at Grayrocks
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has adjusted the camping rules at Grayrocks Reservoir Public Access Area because of resource damage and overcrowding. Rules go into effect Saturday. The area is located seven miles south of Guernsey and nine miles northeast of Wheatland along the Laramie River and is extremely popular with campers. Overnight camping is now limited to five days instead of seven days, and camping in now prohibited in the Gate 9 area, where the most vegetation damage has occurred. Signs will alert campers of the changes. Grayrocks Reservoir supplies cooling water for the Laramie River Power Plant, while Game and Fish manages the property as a public access area through an agreement with Basin Electric Power Cooperative. The department manages more than 200 public access areas for hunting, fishing and recreation. Call the Laramie Region office at 745-4046 for more information.