...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range Foothills, and
central Laramie County including the cities of Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
The U.S. Forest Service is now selling permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.
Permits are available online at recreation.gov/tree-permits/mbr or at Forest Service offices during business hours. Permits are $10 each, plus a $2.50 processing fee for online transactions.
Permits allow for the cutting of one tree on national forest lands, with a limit of five per household. Trees must be for personal use, less than 20 feet tall and permits must be printed and displayed on the vehicle dashboard or attached to the stem of the tree.
In the Laramie Ranger District, tree-cutting is prohibited along the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, Wyoming Highway 230, anywhere on the Pole Mountain Unit east of Laramie and within the Snowy Range Ski Area.
Trees cannot be cut within 100 feet of any roads or trails or within 200 feet of other developed areas.