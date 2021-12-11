Christmas Bird Count continues in Laramie

The Laramie Audubon Society is again participating in the long-running Christmas Bird Count, which will take place Dec. 18.

Volunteers are invited to help count every bird inside a 15-mile circle around Laramie, and birders of all abilities are welcome, including those watching feeders.

The local chapter has participated in the project for 44 years, and it’s been held nationally for 122 years.

Volunteers should pre-register or plan to attend a to-be-scheduled drop-in Zoom call to receive a walking or driving route assignment. There will be no in-person meetings prior to the count.

Contact Shay Howling at 307-286-1972 or wolfhowling@gmail.com to register. Visit laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.

Christmas tree permits now available

The U.S. Forest Service is now selling permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.

Permits are available online at recreation.gov/tree-permits/mbr or at Forest Service offices during business hours. Permits are $10 each, plus a $2.50 processing fee for online transactions.

Permits allow for the cutting of one tree on national forest lands, with a limit of five per household. Trees must be for personal use, less than 20 feet tall and permits must be printed and displayed on the vehicle dashboard or attached to the stem of the tree.

In the Laramie Ranger District, tree-cutting is prohibited along the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, Wyoming Highway 230, anywhere on the Pole Mountain Unit east of Laramie and within the Snowy Range Ski Area.

Trees cannot be cut within 100 feet of any roads or trails or within 200 feet of other developed areas.

Visit fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/christmastrees for complete regulations.

