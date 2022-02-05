Snowmobiler dies after hitting tree
A 64-year-old Casper woman died last week while snowmobiling on Forest Service Road 225 in Carbon County.
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 11:45 a.m. Jan. 28 reporting a snowmobile had driven off the trail and hit a tree, according to a CCSO report about the crash. The initial report was that the driver, later identified as Sherry Volker of Casper, was unconscious but breathing.
Deputy Patrick Patterson responded to the scene from Saratoga and was informed that CPR was in progress, the report says. Patterson also requested search and rescue also be paged out because he didn’t have a confirmed location for where Volker was. The request also was to get more people to assist with CPR.
An ambulance from Saratoga and Classic Air Medical were deployed in response to the call and Classic located and followed emergency vehicles to the scene of the crash.
When Patterson arrived, the flight crew from Classic was already evaluating the snowmobile driver, who was placed on a backboard and multiple volunteers had arrived to help move her from the snow to the road, the CCSO report says. From there, Carbon County Search and Rescue and the flight crew performed advanced lifesaving measures, working on Volker for about an hour before the flight nurse determined there was nothing else they could do to save her.
She was pronounced dead at 1:25 p.m. and family present at the scene was notified of her condition.
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office “would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mrs. Volker,” the report says.
Sheriff Archie Roybal also expressed thanks to the Saratoga ambulance and Classic Air Medical crews that responded, along with Search and Rescue members William Young, James Moore and Trevor Vorn.
Seasonal road closures begin on Pole Mountain
Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are scheduled to begin Tuesday and run until conditions allow for re-opening.
All roads on Pole Mountain will be closed except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of the Vedauwoo Campground, the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas and F.R. 719 and 719.A. Signs and swinging gates will mark closed areas.
Nonmotorized visitors can use parking areas on Highway 210 where it meets Vedauwoo Road, Blair-Wallis Road and Telephone Road. Parking along the highway is not allowed, including near Tie City.
The closure is intended to protect resources from damage during wet conditions.
To report unauthorized motorized vehicle use, call the Laramie Ranger District’s anonymous tip line at 307-745-2392. For more information, contact the district at 307-745-2300.
Winter Moose Day registration open
Registration is open for Winter Moose Day, a citizen-science project led by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute.
Volunteers are needed to adopt a route through moose habitat in the Snowy Range and on Pole Mountain looking for signs of moose. Surveys must be completed Feb. 12 between sunrise and noon, when moose are most active.
The registration deadline is Saturday, and routes will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. New participants must watch a short training video. Information gathered on Moose Day will be used by biologists to manage local herds.
Visit wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St.
Tony Hoch, chairman of the Pilot Hill Inc. board, will give an update on management, progress and current challenges for the Pilot Hill Project.
The group requests that meeting attendees wear masks to protect first responders on duty at the fire station.
For more information, contact club president George Janack at 307-399-7640 or janack@uwyo.edu.