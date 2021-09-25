Treasure Island closed to the public

The Treasure Island Public Access Area has been temporarily closed to the public by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department because of ongoing construction and the presence of heavy equipment. The parking lot and boat ramp are now closed and there is no other access to the property.

The closure will extend through mid-October, according to a news release.

Boaters floating the North Platte River should avoid the west channel around the island until the project has been completed.

Treasure Island, located south of Saratoga, is one of the busiest access points on the river. A restoration project is underway to alleviate safety hazards on the boat ramp during the busy summer float season, as it can be hard for boaters to see. Parking lot improvements will allow for more vehicles and improve traffic flow.

For more information, contact the Laramie Region at 307-745-4046.

Jelm Mountain Run to benefit Search and Rescue

The 27th edition of the Jelm Mountain Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday starting at a turnoff about 3 miles south of Woods Landing on Wyoming Highway 10.

Registration is $55 and includes a hooded sweatshirt, and proceeds will benefit Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

The course, which is about 10 miles, takes runners to the top of Jelm Mountain and back down, with about 2,000 feet of elevation gain.

Visit highplainsharriers.org/jelm for more information.

A Walk to Remember set for today

A Walk to Remember, a 5K run/walk for suicide awareness, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Bond’s Brewing Co., 411 S. Second St.

A short opening ceremony and memorial balloon release will precede the start of the race. Registration is $20 and includes a long-sleeved T-shirt.

Proceeds will support suicide-prevention efforts. Find the event on Facebook or email lovelaramie19@gmail.com for more information.

Silent Trails Memorial Race returns for 2021

After a one-year hiatus, the Silent Trails Memorial Race returns this fall at 9 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Tie City Trailhead.

The annual 10.5-mile race honors the eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners who died in 2001. There is no cost to enter, and all registration will be done on race day.

The course follows singletrack trails on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest, and there are no aid stations.

Visit highplainsharriers.org/silenttrails for more information.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus