...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...302...303
...304...305...306...307 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...310 AND
SOUTHERN 313...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 303...304...306 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 303...304...306 AND 308...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH
possible. Similar wind gusts are expected Sunday.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Similar afternoon humidity expected
Sunday.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
The Treasure Island Public Access Area has been temporarily closed to the public by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department because of ongoing construction and the presence of heavy equipment. The parking lot and boat ramp are now closed and there is no other access to the property.
The closure will extend through mid-October, according to a news release.
Boaters floating the North Platte River should avoid the west channel around the island until the project has been completed.
Treasure Island, located south of Saratoga, is one of the busiest access points on the river. A restoration project is underway to alleviate safety hazards on the boat ramp during the busy summer float season, as it can be hard for boaters to see. Parking lot improvements will allow for more vehicles and improve traffic flow.
For more information, contact the Laramie Region at 307-745-4046.
Jelm Mountain Run to benefit Search and Rescue
The 27th edition of the Jelm Mountain Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday starting at a turnoff about 3 miles south of Woods Landing on Wyoming Highway 10.
Registration is $55 and includes a hooded sweatshirt, and proceeds will benefit Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
The course, which is about 10 miles, takes runners to the top of Jelm Mountain and back down, with about 2,000 feet of elevation gain.