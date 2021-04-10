Prescribed burns planned for Pole Mountain
The Laramie Ranger District is planning a series of prescribed burns on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest this spring. Some burns and smoke could be visible from Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210 and some forest roads. Burn areas will vary in size from a few acres to 300 acres, totaling about 1,300 acres. Target areas include ponderosa pine understory, juniper patches and deteriorating aspen stands, with snow, previous burns and green vegetation acting as fire breaks. The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project, which got underway in 2014 and includes treatments on 9,000 acres over 10 years. Signs will be placed on adjacent roads for forest visitors. For up-to-date information, follow the Medicine Bow National Forest on Twitter and Facebook or call the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300.