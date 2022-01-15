The Pole Mountain Shuffle, a free community Nordic ski race, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 29 on the Pole Mountain Nordic ski trails.
There will be 5K and 10K courses this year with skiers able to choose either skate or classic disciplines for each.
Registration is free, but donations will be accepted to support the Medicine Bow Nordic Association, which grooms the trail system during the winter. Participants will need a day-use pass for the Tie City Trailhead.
Registration can be done online through 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at webscorer.com or in person starting at 8:30 a.m. on race day.
The Laramie Audubon Society is sponsoring its annual winter tracking trip on Jan. 29 on the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Gary Beauvais, director of the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database, will lead a snowshoe and ski trek and teach participants about the natural history of the winter environment, including how to identify winter animal tracks.
The group plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wyoming Highway 130 and Sand Lake Road about 4 miles west of Centennial. Parking also will be available at the Little Laramie Trailhead, which requires a day-use pass from the U.S. Forest Service.
Participants should bring their own equipment and dress for winter conditions.
Snowy Range roads closed, snowmobile trails rerouted
Winter logging activity near Ryan Park on the west side of the Snowy Range has resulted in the temporary closure of National Forest Roads 225 and 231 near Wyoming Highway 130 until April 1 or the logging operations are done.
Roads will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
F.R. 225 is used as the Q Trail during the winter for snowmobile users, while F.R. 231 is the E Trail. Portions of the E, Q and U trails have been rerouted in cooperation with Wyoming State Trails. Nordic ski trails at Brush Creek may also be impacted this winter.