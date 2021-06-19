Fire restrictions in place on national forestStage 1 fire restrictions are now in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, including the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas near Laramie. Until further notice, building or using a fire, including using a grill, is prohibited except in permanent fire pits or grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking is prohibited except in developed sites or areas cleared of flammable material. Fireworks are never allowed on federal lands. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300 for more information.
Volunteers invited to help with new trails at Pilot HillCommon Outdoor Ground is inviting volunteers to help with the first phase of trail construction on the Pilot Hill Recreation and Wildlife Habitat Management Area. Work days are set for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, volunteers will meet at the White’s University Motors overflow lot on East Grand across from Walmart for a 1.5-mile hike to the trailhead. On Sunday, volunteers are meeting at the Tie City Trailhead parking lot on Happy Jack Road to carpool to the work site. Work will include simple trail construction, building rock cairns and installing signage and stickers. Snacks, water and pizza will be provided. Volunteers should be 18 and older, and should wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, closed-toe shoes and sun protection. Bring a water bottle and work gloves. Go to www.commonoutdoorground.org to sign up.
Registration open for Gem City Mountain Bike SeriesRegistration is now open for the inaugural season of the Gem City Mountain Bike Series, hosted by the City of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. Races are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 and July 20 at the Schoolyard/Pilot Hill trail system. There will be eight divisions for riders of all abilities, and points will be tallied for the three-race series. Registration is $35 per race and closes the Sunday before that race. There is no race-day registration. Course maps will be posted the Monday before each race. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/1177/Gem-City-Mountain-Bike-Races for more information or to register.
Forest Service passes available onlineVisitors to the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland can now purchase day-use and annual passes online via recreation.gov. Day-use passes, which are $5, are required for 27 sites on the forest such as trailheads, boat ramps and picnic areas. Annual passes, which are $30, provide year-long access to all day-use sites and are valid for one calendar year from the purchase date. A pass admits the pass-holder and passengers in a single vehicle. Passes can be purchased from mobile devices where cell coverage is available. To make a purchase, go to recreation.gov/sitepass/74376. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.