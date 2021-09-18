...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 11 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Crews from Wyoming Game and Fish take out old bridges on the road to the Treasure Island public access area in early August. The old bridges could not accommodate equipment needed to complete river restoration and boat ramp construction at the access area, which will begin this winter.
The Treasure Island Public Access Area has been temporarily closed to the public by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department because of ongoing construction and the presence of heavy equipment.
The parking lot and boat ramp are closed and there is no other access to the property. The closure will extend through mid-October, according to a news release.
Boaters floating the North Platte River should avoid the west channel around the island until the project has been completed.
Treasure Island, located south of Saratoga, is one of the busiest access points on the river. A restoration project is underway to alleviate safety hazards on the boat ramp during the busy summer float season, as it can be hard for boaters to see.
Parking lot improvements will allow for more vehicles and improve traffic flow. For more information, contact the Laramie Region at 307-745-4046.
Jelm Mountain Run to benefit Search and Rescue
The 27th edition of the Jelm Mountain Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 25 starting at a turnoff about 3 miles south of Woods Landing on Wyoming Highway 10.
Registration is $55 and includes a hooded sweatshirt, and proceeds will benefit Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
The course, which is about 10 miles, takes runners to the top of Jelm Mountain and back down, with about 2,000 feet of elevation gain.