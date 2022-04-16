First wild horse adoption of year is April 30
The Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will kick off BLM Wyoming’s 2022 adoption schedule with an event April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BLM will offer approximately 50 wild horses for this adoption, including weanlings/yearlings. The weanlings/yearlings were gathered in 2021 from the Divide Basin, Salt Wells, Adobe Town, White Mountain and Little Colorado herd management areas. There will also be approximately eight 4- to 8-year-old mares from Antelope Hills and Lost Creek herd management areas that were gathered in 2020.
The offered horses will be available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis. Any person wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, be able to conform to the BLM’s minimum adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM. BLM specialists will be on hand to answer questions and assist with the adoption applications.
“Wyoming wild horses make great companions and trail animals,” Supervisory Wild Horse Specialist Jake Benson said in a news release. “We want to see them all adopted into good homes.”
To reach the holding facility from I-80, take Elk Street Exit 104 and go north one mile, then turn right onto Lionkol Road and follow for a half-mile.
To learn more about BLM Wyoming’s wild horse adoption program, or the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility, visit blm.gov/WHB.
Yellowstone National Park announces road opening schedule
JACKSON (WNE) – Roads in Yellowstone National Park’s northwestern reaches are set to open April 15, though the south entrance will remain closed.
Four main roads will be open April 15, per the park’s press release.
Three will be newly open for the season: those from the West Entrance to Old Faithful, from Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful via Norris, from Norris to Canyon Village.
One is open year round: from the north entrance near Gardiner, Montana, to the northeast entrance near Cooke City, Montana.
Other roads in the park will open sequentially, according to Yellowstone National Park’s website.
The roads from the East Entrance to Lake Village over Sylvan Pass and from Canyon Village to Lake Village are set to open May 6.
The road from Cooke City to the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway is scheduled to open May 11.
Three other main byways are then set to open May 13: those from the South Entrance to West Thumb, from Lake Village to West Thumb, from West Thumb to Old Faithful over Craig Pass, and from Tower Junction to Tower Fall
Then, on May 27, the roads from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction over Dunraven Pass, and the Beartooth Highway will open.
Fishing and boating seasons will begin May 28 and close Oct. 31.
Park roads are set close for the season at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 1.