Game and Fish to hold meetings on 2022 seasonsThe Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:
- Chapter 2: General regulations
- Chapter 5: Antelope seasons
- Chapter 6: Deer seasons
- Chapter 7: Elk seasons
- Chapter 8: Moose seasons
- Chapter 9: Bighorn sheep and mountain goat seasons
- Chapter 11: Upland game bird and small game seasons
- Chapter 14: Migratory game bird seasons and light goose conservation order
- Chapter 15: Wild bison recreational season
- Chapter 20: Fall and spring wild turkey seasons
Meetings will held in the locations listed below. An online Zoom option is available during the Laramie meeting. The link to join is on the Laramie Region webpage at wgfd.wyo.gov/Regional-Offices/Laramie-Region.
- March 22, Saratoga: 6 p.m., Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W Elm St.
- March 23, Torrington: 6 p.m., Platte Valley Bank, 2201 Main St.
- March 24, Wheatland: 6 p.m., Platte County Public Library, 904 9th St.
- March 28, Cheyenne: 6 p.m., Game and Fish Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd.
- March 29, Laramie: 6 p.m., Game and Fish Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St.
Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 1 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above. Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its April meeting in Lander.
Yellowstone’s first grizzly of 2022 spotted
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park’s first bear of the year is out quite early.
On Monday, a pilot supporting Yellowstone National Park wildlife research observed the first grizzly bear of 2022. According to a Park news release, the adult bear was seen walking in a meadow in the west-central part of the park.
The first bear sighting of 2021 occurred on March 13.
Male grizzlies typically come out of hibernation in early March. Females with cubs emerge in April and early May. When bears emerge from hibernation, they look for food and often feed on elk and bison that died over the winter. Sometimes, bears will react aggressively to encounters with people when feeding on carcasses.
All of Yellowstone National Park is bear country: from the deepest backcountry to the boardwalks around Old Faithful.
The Park offered the following safety guidelines to outdoor recreationists:
- Prepare for a bear encounter.
- Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and make sure it’s accessible.
- Stay alert.
- Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails, and make noise. Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn, or at night.
- Do not run if you encounter a bear.
Stay 100 yards (91 m) away from black and grizzly bears. Approaching bears within 100 yards is prohibited. Use binoculars, a telescope, or telephoto lens to get a closer look.
- Store food, garbage, barbecue grills, and other attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof food storage boxes.
Report bear sightings and encounters to a Park ranger immediately.
Bill would give hunters chance to donate to access and wildlife projects
POWELL (WNE) — A popular bill would give hunters who are unsuccessful in acquiring a tag in limited quota draws the option of donating application fees back to the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust and/or to the Game and Fish Department to be used for sportsperson access projects and wildlife crossings.
Unsuccessful applicants could choose all or portions of the application fee to be donated and where donations would go.
Application fee refunds are a substantial amount of money, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Brian Nesvik said during a Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Meeting last week.
“The three-year average that we refund back [to unsuccessful applicants] is $47 million per year,” he said.
Nobody expects that all unsuccessful hunters will donate all or portions of their application fees, but “even a small percentage of folks who choose to do this could mean a significant source of revenue” to the agencies, Nesvik said.
The bill adds one more way for hunters to donate back to the agencies, similar to previous efforts including adding a donation option for access when applying for tags and licenses or buying the Wyoming Conservation license plate, which funds fencing and over- and under-passes to help decrease vehicle collisions with wildlife.
There are more than 6,000 vehicle/wildlife collisions per year in the state.
“These little ways [to increase donations] have added up to some fairly substantial dollars,” said Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale.
The bill previously passed the House with a 47-12 vote — with all Big Horn Basin representatives except Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, in support — and is expected to soon face a third and final vote in the Senate.