...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East
Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, Shirley
Basin, Central Carbon County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host a meeting about the Platte Valley Mule Deer Initiative at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga.
Game and Fish officials will provide updates about mule deer collaring, habitat monitoring, migration corridor preservation efforts, chronic wasting disease surveillance and other components of the management plan.
The Platte Valley Mule Deer Initiative was started in 2011 to increase public involvement in management of the Platte Valley mule deer herd and is part of the department’s statewide Mule Deer Initiative.
The U.S. Forest Service is selling permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests. Permits are available online at recreation.gov/tree-permits/mbr or at Forest Service offices during business hours.
Permits are $10 each, plus a $2.50 processing fee for online transactions.
Permits allow for the cutting of one tree on national forest lands, with a limit of five per household. Trees must be for personal use and less than 20 feet tall, and permits must be printed and displayed on the vehicle dashboard or attached to the stem of the tree.
In the Laramie Ranger District, tree-cutting is prohibited along the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, along Wyoming Highway 230, anywhere on the Pole Mountain Unit east of Laramie and within the Snowy Range Ski Area.
Trees cannot be cut within 100 feet of any roads or trails or within 200 feet of other developed areas.