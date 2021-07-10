LCCC offering wilderness survival class
Laramie County Community College’s Albany County Campus is offering a new one-day wilderness survival class on July 17. The all-day course will focus on survival and primitive skills such as how to pack a survival kit, start a fire, hunt and gather food and purify water. Participants will receive a Swedish-made knife and survival kit, and a freeze-dried survival-style lunch will be served. Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 721-5138 for more information and to register.
Crag clean-up set for Vedauwoo
Common Outdoor Ground, in partnership with the Southeast Wyoming Climbers Coalition, is organizing a clean-up of popular climbing spots in the Vedauwoo area from 4-8 p.m. July 27. COG will provide dinner, a water-refill station and clean-up supplies. Participants should register in advance and meet at the parking lot near the Nautilus climbing feature. Go to www.commonoutdoorground.org to register.
Treasure Island to close for construction
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is scheduled to close the Treasure Island Public Access Area starting July 26 until the spring 2022 floating season for construction improvements. The road into the access area, the parking lot and the boat ramp will be closed. Boaters should avoid the west channel around the island. Treasure Island is one of the busiest boating access points on the North Platte River and the ramp is often congested during the summer floating season. The construction project will include improvements to the parking lot to allow more vehicles and improve traffic flow. In the river, improvements will increase safety at the launch site during low water and for safety for boats during high water. For more information, contact the Laramie Region Office at 745-4046.
Fire restrictions in place on national forest
Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, including the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas near Laramie. Until further notice, building or using a fire, including using a grill, is prohibited except in permanent fire pits or grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking is prohibited except in developed sites or areas cleared of flammable material. Fireworks are never allowed on federal lands. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Registration open for Gem City Mountain Bike Series
Registration is now open for the inaugural season of the Gem City Mountain Bike Series, hosted by the City of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. The last race is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 20 at the Schoolyard/Pilot Hill trail system. There will be eight divisions for riders of all abilities, and points will be tallied for the three-race series. Registration is $35 per race and closes the Sunday before that race. There is no race-day registration. Course maps will be posted the Monday before each race. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/1177/Gem-City-Mountain-Bike-Races for more information or to register.