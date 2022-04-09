USDA Forest Service is hiring, including in WyomingThe U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service is hiring hundreds of positions in recreation and archaeology across the nation. Some of those jobs are in Wyoming.
Jobs are open April 6-19, the agency announced in an email Wednesday. The spots “are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding locations, including the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland.”
Medicine Bow-Routt is located in Colorado and the central and northeastern parts of Wyoming. Thunder Basin is in northeastern Wyoming.
“We are looking for talented, diverse applicants to help us manage the recreation and archaeology of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland,” said Russ Bacon, a forest supervisor. “If you’re interested in working outdoors, stewarding public lands and serving our local communities, I encourage you to apply.”
Applications are only accepted via usajobs.gov. Another website to check out is fs.usda.gov/fsjobs.
The agency listed several contacts for Wyoming. For Laramie, it listed Frank Romero, whose email address is frank.e.romero@usda.gov.
Senate passes act to expand public land mappingThe U.S. Senate has passed the Modernizing Access to our Public Land Act, according to the office of one of its co-sponsors. The proposal is designed to improve public land mapping.
The office of Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who was among the legislators sponsoring this bill, said Friday that now that his fellow senators have approved this legislation that is known as the MAP Land Act, it “will now go to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.” Fellow Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis also is a backer of the bill.
According to Senate Bill 904’s official summary, it “directs the Department of the Interior, the Forest Service, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to jointly develop and adopt interagency standards to ensure compatibility and interoperability among federal databases for the collection and dissemination of outdoor recreation data related to federal lands.” Those agencies would need to “digitize and publish geographic information system mapping data” covering things like when trails and roads are open and closed, boundaries of some hunting areas and details on certain bodies of water.
This “will allow America’s sportsmen and women easy access to digital maps of our public lands and waters,” said Barrasso in a written statement. “The bill will help fishermen, hunters, and hikers to easily plan their adventures. The people of Wyoming understand the importance of promoting outdoor access while ensuring private property rights are protected.”
Among the lawmakers from both parties who also sponsored the bill are, from nearby states, Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Jon Tester, D-Mont; and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.
Reinstatement of EPA water rule reduces uncertainty
Gov. Mark Gordon is applauding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the Trump-era Clean Water Act Section 401 permitting rule, pending the outcome of litigation in the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
The Court overturned an earlier ruling from a lower bench and put back into place an Environmental Protection Agency rule that prohibits consideration of issues not directly related to water quality when permitting pipelines, dams and other federally approved projects.
Wyoming is part of a coalition of states that petitioned the Supreme Court to reinstate the rule.
“It is clear that the congressional purpose of the Clean Water Act is to protect and maintain water quality,” Gordon said. “Wyoming has been adversely impacted by other states’ misapplication of Section 401 of the Clean Water Act in their attempts to block new pipelines and coal export terminals. I have long advocated for a modernized approach that ties the scope of Section 401 review back to water quality-related impacts. The Trump rule did just that. As one of the states who sought and obtained this stay from the U.S. Supreme Court, we look forward to a favorable outcome from the appeal.”