Fire restrictions on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland have been lifted, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Shorter days and cooler temperatures have decreased the fire danger in southeast Wyoming, though the Forest Service urges visitors to continue to exercise caution to reduce fire risk, as late-season fires have become more common in the region.
For example, campers should make sure their fires are thoroughly extinguished before leaving a fire unattended.
Area closures for the Muddy Slide, Morgan Creek and Black Mountain fires remain in place. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300 for more information.
Treasure Island closed to the public
The Treasure Island Public Access Area has been temporarily closed to the public by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department because of ongoing construction and the presence of heavy equipment.
The parking lot and boat ramp are now closed and there is no other access to the property. The closure will extend through mid-October, according to a news release.
Boaters floating the North Platte River should avoid the west channel around the island until the project has been completed.
Treasure Island, located south of Saratoga, is one of the busiest access points on the river. A restoration project is underway to alleviate safety hazards on the boat ramp during the busy summer float season, as it can be hard for boaters to see.
Parking lot improvements will allow for more vehicles and improve traffic flow. For more information, contact the Laramie Region at 307-745-4046.
Silent Trails Memorial Race returns for 2021
After a one-year hiatus, the Silent Trails Memorial Race returns this fall at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Tie City Trailhead. The annual 10.5-mile race honors the eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners who died in 2001.
There is no cost to enter, and all registration will be done on race day. The course follows singletrack trails on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest, and there are no aid stations. Visit highplainsharriers.org/silenttrails for more information.