The University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources is hosting Mountainfilm on Tour in both live and virtual formats.
The tour features environmental and outdoor adventure documentaries.
The in-person screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Seating is limited and tickets are required. The virtual screening is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 22 through midnight Oct. 24, and tickets are recommended.
The Haub School will host a watch party with prize giveaways via Instagram from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 22.
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St.
Steve Gale, a fisheries biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is scheduled to talk about the local fishing picture and what has changed in the past year.
Meeting attendees are asked to wear masks.
For more information, contact club president George Janack at 307-399-7640.
Fire restrictions lifted on national forest
Fire restrictions on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland have been lifted, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Shorter days and cooler temperatures have decreased the fire danger in southeast Wyoming, though the Forest Service urges visitors to continue to exercise caution to reduce fire risk, as late-season fires have become more common in the region. For example, campers should make sure their fires are thoroughly extinguished before leaving a fire unattended.
Area closures for the Muddy Slide, Morgan Creek and Black Mountain fires remain in place.
Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300 for more information.