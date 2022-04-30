The Game and Fish Department is encouraging anglers to try their luck at the popular Laramie Plains Lakes this spring.
Bank fishing for rainbow trout at Leazenby Lake has produced some monster fish, the agency reports. Meeboer Lake has more trout larger than 20 inches than previous years. Anglers also can expect trout measuring 22 inches and larger in Alsop Lake and Twin Buttes Reservoir.
Diamond Lake also continues to offer excellent fishing.
Be on the lookout for rusty crayfish
The state is asking for help from anglers, crayfish trappers and other outdoors recreationists to help protect fisheries by reporting any rusty crayfish found in the Laramie River watershed.
Rusty crayfish were illegally introduced into private ponds in 2006 and have been escaping into Wagonhoud Creek, a tributary of the North Platte River.
Despite early eradication efforts, the invasive species has recently been found in the Laramie River as the result of another illegal introduction.
Rusty crayfish can be identified by a red spot on the side of the body. The rusty-colored spots look like fingerprints, as if someone picked it up and squeezed it.
If you find any, report it to your local Game and Fish Department field office.
Get the kids out for Free Fishing Day
The Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day is set for June 4 this year. It’s a free event at Bell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch, about 50 miles from Cheyenne and 60 miles from Laramie.
There is no cost to attend, and lunch and transportation are provided. Each participant will receive a free fishing pole, tackle box and tackle, and will be coached on how to fish.
They also can keep their legal limit of fish and have a chance to earn prizes for catching tagged fish in the Fish Rodeo.
All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Buses depart from Cheyenne at 8:30 a.m. and registration at https://tinyurl.com/2p997baz is required.