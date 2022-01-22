The Pole Mountain Shuffle, a free community Nordic ski race, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 29 on the Pole Mountain Nordic ski trails.
There will be 5K and 10K courses this year with skiers able to choose either skate or classic disciplines for each.
Registration is free, but donations will be accepted to support the Medicine Bow Nordic Association, which grooms the trail system during the winter. Participants will need a day-use pass for the Tie City Trailhead.
Registration can be done online through 6 p.m. Friday at webscorer.com or in person starting at 8:30 a.m. on race day. Volunteers are also needed. Visit medicinebownordic.org for more information.
Snowy Range roads closed, snowmobile trails rerouted
Winter logging activity near Ryan Park on the west side of the Snowy Range has resulted in the temporary closure of National Forest Roads 225 and 231 near Wyoming Highway 130 until April 1 or the logging operations are done.
F.R. 225 is used as the Q Trail during the winter for snowmobile users, while F.R. 231 is the E Trail. Portions of the E, Q and U trails have been rerouted in cooperation with Wyoming State Trails. Nordic ski trails at Brush Creek may also be impacted this winter.
A snowmobile trail map can be viewed online at wyoparks.wyo.gov. For more information, call the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District at 307-326-5258.