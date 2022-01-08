Mike Brandt of Laramie caught the largest fish of the Laramie Plains Lions Club Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby, which was Jan. 1-2 at Lake Hattie.
He caught a 20-inch sucker and took home a $1,500 cash prize.
Lauren Caffe of Camden, Maine, took second, followed by Waldo Roth of Laramie.
In the youth division, Emma Hungerford of Laramie won first place with a 20.8-inch rainbow trout, followed by Kyler Scuzzafava of Laramie and Brian Cox of Cheyenne.
Snowy Range roads closed, snowmobile trails rerouted
Winter logging activity near Ryan Park on the west side of the Snowy Range has resulted in the temporary closure of National Forest Roads 225 and 231 near Wyoming Highway 130 until April 1 or the logging operations are done.
Roads will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
F.R. 225 is used as the Q Trail during the winter for snowmobile users, while F.R. 231 is the E Trail. Portions of the E, Q and U trails have been rerouted in cooperation with Wyoming State Trails.
Nordic ski trails at Brush Creek also may be impacted this winter.
A snowmobile trail map can be viewed online at wyoparks.wyo.gov. For more information, call the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District at 307-326-5258.
Fat bike race set for Happy Jack
The 2022 edition of the Snow Dawg is scheduled for 8 a.m. Jan. 23 on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest, starting from the Happy Jack Trailhead.
Registration of free, with a suggested donation of $20 that supports Laramie BikeNet and its efforts to groom winter multi-use trails in the area.
Riders can participate in an untimed fun ride or take part in five timed stages — three climbing and two descending. Registration closes Jan. 19, and participants must be BikeNet members.