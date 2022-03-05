Michigan men illegally snowmobiling had to be rescued twice
JACKSON (WNE) — On Sunday, Teton County Search and Rescue dispatched its helicopter to rescue two Michigan men who had illegally ridden their snowmobiles into a clearly marked wilderness area and gotten stuck on the backside of Angle Mountain.
Then Search and Rescue crews were called back Wednesday to rescue the same men, who had been permitted by the Bridger-Teton National Forest to snowshoe in and help a helicopter they had privately contracted retrieve their sleds.
Both times, it appears the men, Ryan Gibson, 29, and Keegan Pertu, 30, were in over their heads and physically unable to exit the steep drainage on their own.
Snowmobiles, like all motorized equipment, are illegal in wilderness areas under the 1964 Wilderness Act. Jason Wilmot, a wildlife biologist for Bridger-Teton, said the wilderness boundary is “crystal clear” and has been in place for decades.
“People should know better,” he said. “We are very clear and very consistent in sharing the rules of wilderness travel.”
Still, Wilmot didn’t think the snowmobilers were intentionally breaking the law.
“I think they didn’t understand,” he said of the two Michigan visitors, who were both issued citations.
Wilmot said he worked closely with the two “apologetic” men after their first rescue and gave them permits to snowshoe back into the wilderness area, because their chartered helicopter needed a ground crew to help lift the sleds out of the drainage.
It took Gibson and Pertu two hours to hike downhill to their sleds, which the helicopter successfully rescued. But with evening quickly approaching, there was little hope they would make it back out by dark, so Search and Rescue dispatched the second crew.
Grand Teton culls 58 mountain goats
JACKSON (WNE) — Grand Teton National Park has concluded a cull of invasive mountain goats, killing 58 with an aerial gunning operation aimed at preventing the goats from competing for habitat with and potentially spreading disease to the Tetons’ isolated native bighorn sheep herd.
“Operations to remove non-native mountain goats from the park are complete,” Grand Teton Chief of Staff Jeremy Barnum said.
The backcountry closure from Cascade Canyon to Berry Creek lifted Friday afternoon.
“Given the terrain it is hard to determine precisely how many mountain goats remain in the park,” Barnum said. “Every mountain goat that was located was removed, but we assume there could be a few remaining in the range.”
Mountain goats, which migrated to the Tetons from the Snake River Range, compete with the bighorns for limited high-elevation alpine habitat and carry diseases that can threaten the native bighorns, which are already cut off from their traditional low-elevation winter range by human development.
The bighorns, also under pressure from backcountry recreation, have lived in the Tetons for thousands of years. The park and its affiliated Bighorn Sheep Working Group have closed certain areas of the park to wintertime recreation and recently asked skiers to avoid other areas where bighorns dwell.
Last week marked the second time Grand Teton contracted helicopter gunners to fly into the park, targeting the invasive mountain goat herd.
Mountain snowpack low after dry winter
AFTON (WNE) — While the snowpack in the mountains of Wyoming still has another month or so to build on, the totals for this winter (December-February) have been disappointing. December provided a good start for the season, but after the first week of January very little improvement has occurred.
The graph at the Willow Creek SNOTEL in the Salt River Range tells the tale.
The graph shows that the snowpack was doing well in comparison to recent years, until the first week in January. But the basic flat lining the remainder of January and February puts the current SWE well below the previous 5 years.
This has been the story across all of Wyoming. Overall the precipitation (snow) for the three winter months was below normal, although southern Lincoln County was above thanks to the snows of December.
The snowpack in western Wyoming has dropped to below 80%. The entire state is experiencing below average snowpack.
The month of February ended with precipitation levels well below normal in Star Valley. With only trace amounts of snow falling at times, snow accumulation was less than 25% of the average for the month.
Grand Teton buys land near Jackson Hole Resort
JACKSON (WNE) — Grand Teton National Park has purchased 35 acres of land from the Resor family, aiming to protect open space and hedge against development on its southern border.
Officials also have their sights set on purchasing two more 35-acre parcels from the family. If that comes to pass, the sale will complete a decades-long process of transferring over 200 acres of Resor land to Grand Teton.
Standing Saturday on the most recently transferred 35-acre parcel, Grand Teton Superintendent Chip Jenkins tied the purchase to the park’s 93rd birthday, which was celebrated the same day. Jenkins said private landowners have a long history of partnering with public land managers on conservation projects through the valley. John D. Rockefeller Jr.’s donation of roughly 32,000 acres to the park, though controversial at the time, now comprises roughly a 10th of the park’s total acreage.
“It’s that totality of work that continues and needs to go on in the future in order for us to be able to continue to be able to have grizzly bears and moose and elk and unobstructed scenic views,” Jenkins said.
The 35-acre parcel Grand Teton acquired Friday is one of six the park has been working to take over.