UW student to work on gold-copper mine project
Nadia Dworian, a University of Wyoming undergraduate student from Anchorage, Alaska, will work with U.S. Gold Corp. on the Copper King Gold Project, located near Curt Gowdy State Park in southeast Wyoming.
“I’m really excited and honored to be presented with this opportunity,” said Dworian, who is completing her bachelor’s degree in geology and geophysics, in a news release. “I am interested in this site and look forward to seeing what the project will yield. This also is a tremendous opportunity to take what I have learned in the classroom and apply it to a real-life situation, which will aid my career in geology.”
Dworian will be tasked with identifying, describing and documenting mineralization and associated alteration assemblages from the CK Mine. The project will then fund a UW graduate student to collect subsequent data and provide supporting analysis over a two-year period.
Recognized as an outstanding student, Dworian was the recipient of the Mineralogical Society of America’s Undergraduate Prize and brings knowledge and experience that are distinct to the project. Last summer, she worked directly on the CK Gold Project as a junior geologist for Hard Rock Consulting. She conducted fieldwork, including mapping, core logging, core cutting and chip logs.
For the current project, Dworian will work with supervisor Simone Runyon, a UW Department of Geology and Geophysics assistant professor, and Fred McLaughlin, the interim director of UW’s School of Energy Resources Center for Economic Geology Research.
Andrew Archuleta named new BLM Wyoming State Director
Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning announced Wednesday that Andrew Archuleta has been selected as the new BLM Wyoming State Director.
In this position, Archuleta will be responsible for overseeing the management of 17.5 million surface acres of public lands and more than 40 million acres of federal sub-surface mineral estate. Archuleta will report to the BLM Wyoming State Office in late February.
Archuleta will also oversee more than 600 permanent staff and 150 seasonal employees who help manage a myriad of public land uses and resources, including energy development, livestock grazing, outdoor recreation, and the protection and control of wild horses and burros.
“Andrew brings almost three decades of service and leadership experience to his new role, and he has been at the forefront of some of our most important initiatives. His understanding of rural communities and the challenges they face, coupled with the expertise he has developed, will continue to benefit the BLM and the Wyoming communities and constituencies we serve,” Stone-Manning said.
Archuleta’s career in federal service began more than 28 years ago and includes almost 15 years with the BLM. He has held several important assignments in recent years, including BLM Colorado’s Northwest District Manager, the acting Division Chief for Fluid Minerals program, and he most recently served as the District Manager for BLM’s California Desert District. In addition, he has also worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.
A Colorado native, Archuleta earned a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology and a master’s degree in wildlife toxicology, both from Colorado State University. He is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys backpacking, hiking, snowshoeing, biking, skiing, hunting and fishing.
Archuleta replaces Kim Liebhauser, who served as acting director and will return to her permanent role as BLM Wyoming Associate State Director.
Game and Fish Commission targets mule deer
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission this week approved $452,400 for 10 Mule Deer Initiative projects to enhance habitat for mule deer and support the ungulate’s migrations.
Commission dollars will be matched $3 to $1 by other sources, amounting to a total of $1.79 million going to on-the-ground projects. The projects are anticipated to enhance 3 million acres and benefit seven herd units that make up 25% of the state’s mule deer population.
Game and Fish is committed to managing and mitigating large carnivore conflicts and livestock depredation. To be the most vigilant in this work, the Commission was presented with new research on cattle depredation and associated damage compensation.
The Commission directed the department to begin work to amend Chapter 28 — Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims — to include a damage compensation multiplier for yearling cattle at a 1.25:1 ratio in certain circumstances. The department will also continue research on grizzly bear and gray wolf livestock damage to ensure the 1.25:1 is appropriate.
The Commission also approved a land transfer of Bureau of Reclamation property near Glendo State Park. The property maintains public access opportunities for hunting and fishing, as well as wildlife habitat.