Jackson woman wins wild bison hunting license
JACKSON (WNE) — A lifelong hunter who won a coveted bison-hunting license wants to give it away to a disabled military veteran.
Norma Winder’s name was pulled from 2,205 entries into Gov. Mark Gordon’s annual Wild Bison License Raffle. Instead of keeping the license, the 71-year-old retired Jackson postal worker is searching for a disabled female veteran in Wyoming to give it to.
“Permits for wounded warriors always go out to men,” Winder said over the phone. “I want this to make someone’s life dream come true.”
After she received the exciting news, Winder had to secure permission from the governor and state Game and Fish Department, then work with a veterans group to donate the license.
Winder said she grew up eating mostly game meat, which is lower in saturated fat than beef sold at stores because wild animals generally feed on wild plants, shrubs and trees free of agricultural chemicals.
“Wild game meat is the best that God created,” Winder said. “It’s about the health involved in eating the meat as much as the fun of going out and hunting it.”
Gordon has donated a bison-hunting license to Game and Fish each year for the past few years to raise money for Wyoming wildlife conservation.
The license is raffled to state residents for $10 a ticket. This year, the raffle raised $22,050 for the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition, which works to enhance and protect habitats, enable hunting access and promote environmental education.
Check the Wyoming Game and Fish Department‘s website next spring for information on entering the bison license raffle.
Opossum found in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — On Monday, June 6, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office animal control officer, Chris Thomas, responded to the Western Hills neighborhood on Purple Sage Road west of Rock Springs for a report of a local resident who discovered a possum hiding under his residence.
North American opossums are the only marsupial, or pouched mammal, found north of Mexico, and today across North America, is native primarily to the southern United States in places like Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. They are not native to Wyoming, and likely would not survive its harsh winters in the wild.
Known widely for playing dead when frightened and hanging by their tails to sleep, possums are docile, nocturnal animals that use their tails to help them climb but rarely hang by them, contrary to popular folklore and cartoons.
Thomas said the possum she discovered is a male roughly the size of a small house cat.
She dubbed it “George” and said she does not believe he had been domesticated.
Rather, since possums often seek refuge in dark, tight spaces, she theorized that George hitched a ride on a semi on the interstate and went looking for food when the truck stopped.
Thomas cared for George during his week-long stay in Sweetwater County and managed to locate a rehabilitation center to arrange for George’s transportation back to a state in the southern U.S. where possums live as a native species.