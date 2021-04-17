Third Pole Mountain meeting scheduled
A third meeting to gather public input in advance of the upcoming Pole Mountain Gateways Project is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Participants will break into small groups via Zoom to provide location-specific feedback and suggestions for trails, facilities, parking, signage and other aspects of non-motorized recreation. Information from the meetings as well as online data collected during the last 10 months will be used by the Laramie Ranger District as it prepares the Pole Mountain Gateways Project, a large-scale overhaul of non-motorized recreation on the unit. Participants should register in advance by visiting the project’s website, pole-mountain-gateways.wygisc.org. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 or find the project on Facebook for more information.
Clean-up day set for Pilot Hill
The Pilot Hill Project is hosting a clean-up day for the property from 9 a.m.-noon April 24. Participants are meeting at the parking area at the north end of Boulder Drive, adjacent to Snowy Range Academy. The back-up date is May 8. Go to www.facebook.com/PilotHillProject for more information.
Sue Wedel Memorial Run returns this spring
Registration is now open for the Sue Wedel Memorial Run, Walk, Wheel, a fundraiser for Laramie Interfaith, which is scheduled to return after a hiatus last year. The event is scheduled for April 30-May 2, during which participants can log a 5K or 1-mile run. There’s also the Slacker division, for those who would rather just enjoy the swag. Registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt or reusable shopping bag. Those who tag themselves on Facebook will be entered to win special prizes. Registration is available on Ultrasignup.com.
Shed antler closure in effect until May 1
A seasonal closure for collecting shed antlers and horns remains in effect until 6 a.m. May 1 on public lands in the Snowy Range, Sierra Madres and Platte Valley, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. This is the second spring for the closure in southeast Wyoming, with the aim of reducing disturbance on crucial winter range for mule deer and other big game animals. A map of closure boundaries is available online at wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations. To report shed antler or horn collection violations, call the Stop Poaching Hotline at (877) 943-3847, or text the keyword WGFD and message to TIP411.
Disease confirmed in domestic rabbit
Rabbit hemorrhagic disease, an infectious viral disease of rabbits, has been confirmed in a domestic rabbit in Albany County, according to the Wyoming Livestock Board. The disease has also been found in wild rabbits in Albany, Laramie and Park counties. The disease is highly contagious and can kill more than 80 percent of infected rabbits, hares and pikas. It does not affect humans or other animals. The disease is spread through direct contact, exposure to infected excretions and blood, and exposure to contaminated food, water and other material. Signs of the disease include sudden death and sometimes blood-stained noses as a result of internal bleeding. Rabbit owners are advised to keep wild rabbits from co-mingling with domestic rabbits, quarantine new individuals, wash hands and clothing after working with rabbits, and not share equipment with other rabbit owners. If a case in a domestic rabbit is suspected, call the Wyoming State Veterinarian office at (307) 777-6440. Wild rabbit deaths should be reported to the Wyoming Wildlife Health Laboratory at (307) 745-5865. Go to wlsb.state.wy.us/public/animal-health or wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Wildlife-Disease/Wildlife-Disease-Information for more information.
Prescribed burns planned for Pole Mountain
The Laramie Ranger District is planning a series of prescribed burns on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest this spring. Some burns and smoke could be visible from Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210 and some forest roads. Burn areas will vary in size from a few acres to 300 acres, totaling about 1,300 acres. Target areas include ponderosa pine understory, juniper patches and deteriorating aspen stands, with snow, previous burns and green vegetation acting as fire breaks. The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project, which got underway in 2014 and includes treatments on 9,000 acres over 10 years. Signs will be placed on adjacent roads for forest visitors. For up-to-date information, follow the Medicine Bow National Forest on Twitter and Facebook or call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300.