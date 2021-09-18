It’s dark. Not completely dark, since there is literally a light at the end of the tunnel, but instead of seeing the ground ahead of me, there is nothing but black.
I pedal my bike with trepidation. Given that I am on a gravel pathway, I fear I’ll hit a rut or rock and go flying.
The blackness is short-lived, thank goodness, as I near the end of the tunnel and the ground becomes faintly visible. I let out a whoop just to listen to the echo before exiting the tunnel and emerging into the bright sunlight.
This was one of four tunnels cyclists and pedestrians pass through along the Mickelson Trail in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
This 109-mile nonmotorized pathway offers stunning scenery from ponderosa pine and spruce forests to sagebrush and grassland prairie. At times, the Mickelson Trail hugs steep granite walls, crosses creeks via trestle bridges and slips through those four timber-lined tunnels.
This pathway follows the historic Deadwood to Edgemont Burlington Northern rail line through the heart of South Dakota’s Black Hills. Abandoned by the railroad in 1983, a group of local residents recognized the line’s historic value and recreational potential. The project gained early support from then-governor George S. Mickelson and, following Mickelson’s untimely death in 1993, the trail was renamed in his honor.
The full length of the trail became a reality in 1998. The surface is mostly crushed limestone, making it suitable for nearly any bicycle, although skinny-tired road bikes are not recommended.
This is my third and final day along the trail, biking with Laramie friends Susan and Lowell Spackman as part of our group of about 30 cyclists from Wyoming and Colorado. It is heralded as “Fred’s Cycling Adventure” hosted by Fred and Gretchen Pierce of Grand Junction. Lowell Spackman also helped in planning this part-cycling, part-celebration event.
We have a daily theme for those who opt to dress up, and on this day it is a blast to the past of the 1980s. The first day we celebrated the 1960s and on day two it was a 1970s theme. Our accommodations are at an upscale campground near Custer where most of us rent cabins and others bring their own RVs or tents. Music of the decade welcomes us at our group-prepared breakfasts and dinners.
Fred Pierce is a fixture on the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, greeting riders along the route with his special peach smoothies that provide a real lift on a hot day. He nearly left this world a few years ago because of a bad liver. Thanks to a living donor, he got a transplant that saved his life. Now he revels in that life and we all came to the Black Hills to join in the celebration – with a little cycling mixed in. All proceeds and donations go toward assisting liver transplant patients with expenses not covered by insurance. Fred knows just how daunting those costs can be and is doing his part to help others.
The last time I did the entire 109-mile Mickelson Trail, I joined Laramie friends as we started in Deadwood, spent the night in Hill City and then completed the route in Edgemont at the end of a very long second day.
This time we are covering the trail over a more leisurely three days, arranging shuttling within our group each day to either get to our starting point or get picked up at the day’s end destination. The segments are the same as those of the popular Mickelson Trail Trek, a group cycling event that also covers the pathway over three days.
That event is slated this year for Sept. 17-19, but trail repair in preparation was well underway. Truckloads of gravel were being unloaded at one point; gravel piled up in windrows in another segment, and then freshly spread and packed in other sections. The new surface was especially delightful, like riding on smooth new blacktop. I confess that I was jealous that we didn’t have such resurfacing for our own Medicine Bow Rail Trail.
After about 10 miles of a 12-mile uphill segment to start the third day of riding north out of Rochford, I pull into the Dumont trailhead where Fred set up a rest stop. He’s dancing to the Cindi Lauper song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and his costume of the day includes both wrist and forehead sweatbands. I ask what happened to his legwarmers, another fitness fashion fad of that decade. Fred just laughs and keeps dancing.
After a water refill and some refreshments, I head back up the trail for the final climb. Then it’s mostly all downhill after that — a cruise where gravity takes over as I finish the last 14 miles, coming into Deadwood with a huge grin. The sun is shining, friends are whooping and, yes, life is good.
The final treat was a trip to the local ice cream shop to celebrate.