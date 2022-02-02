The Pilot Hill Wildlife Habitat Management Area has closed for the season and will remain so through April 30.
Like all wildlife habitat management areas in Wyoming, the Pilot Hill WHMA is managed to protect habitat, in this case for wintering mule deer, pronghorn, elk, moose and even bighorn sheep.
“We have had moose on the property in the upper portions, and recently noted that there have been some bighorn sheep sightings as well,” said Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill Inc.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department maintains dozens of such areas around the state totaling about 450,000 acres.
The Pilot Hill WHMA was approved by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in fall 2020. The area includes 3,076 acres under Game and Fish management through an agreement with Albany County and Pilot Hill Inc.
The area is bordered by the Sherman Hills neighborhood to the west, the U.S. Forest Service boundary to the east, Interstate 80 to the south and the Pilot Hill Recreation Area to the north.
The recreation area remains open year-round, so visitors should look for signs to distinguish the closed area.
“We really appreciate people respecting and understanding that the closure is intended to protect the wildlife during their winter months, as well as during calving season,” Brown Mathews said. “Both are critical times for their ability to utilize their energy resources as efficiently as possible.”
The recreation area is open for nonmotorized uses such as Nordic skiing, hiking and cycling, though none of the trails are groomed. Recreationists should be prepared for winter conditions.
The snowpack that covers the Pilot Hill parcel will eventually make its way into the Casper Aquifer, which supplies most of the drinking water in Albany County and the city of Laramie.
“We appreciate everyone’s efforts to keep the area free of contaminants, including trash and dog waste, by packing out everything they pack in,” Brown Mathews said.
Game and Fish spokesperson Robin Kepple said the Pilot Hill WHMA is managed to achieve four goals: maintain native winter range habitats to sustain healthy big game herds; provide hunting, wildlife viewing and conservation education opportunities; provide native habitats for nongame wildlife, including designated Species of Greatest Conservation Need; and maximize wildlife conservation opportunities through cooperative cross-boundary management.
Kepple said seasonal closures are standard for WHMAs around the state, with the aim of protecting wintering wildlife from additional stress during a time of year when forage is already hard to come by and offers less nutritional value.
“It gives them a safe haven from human disturbance during the toughest time of the year for them,” she said of wildlife.
Kepple said big game animals spend late winter and early spring burning through their fat reserves as they wait for new plant growth.
“Typically, the nutritional value of spring forage remains too low to allow big game animals to start putting on fat reserves again until May,” she said.
Wildlife habitat management areas managed by Game and Fish are properties that have been deeded, leased or placed in a cooperative agreement. Game and Fish uses them to protect crucial habitat for fish, big game, waterfowl, upland birds and non-game animals.