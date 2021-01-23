The U.S. Forest Service is set to continue the Pole Mountain Gateways project with an informational webinar next week that is slated to be the first of several public meetings.
The webinar is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom, hosted by the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute. The event will provide participants the chance to learn about the project and give input.
Registration for the meeting is available through the Pole Mountain Gateways Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/polemountaingateways, or the Pole Mountain Gateways website, pole-mountain-gateways.wygisc.org.
Forest Service spokesperson MaryGrace Bedwell said the upcoming meeting will serve as an introduction to the project. A follow-up meeting is tentatively set for early March.
“We’ll have folks from the Laramie Ranger District talking about the project and how this fits into the planning process overall for the area for the coming years and into the coming decades,” she said.
The Pole Mountain Gateways project is a large-scale, long-term overhaul of non-motorized recreation on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest, which encompasses more than 55,000 acres and sits a few miles east of Laramie.
Forest managers are hoping to shape management of non-motorized recreation on the unit for the next few decades. The project follows a similar big-picture look at motorized recreation that was completed several years ago.
“We’re looking well into the future with the Gateways project, and we want the community to help us with that planning,” said Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero in an earlier interview.
The Laramie Ranger District had planned to begin gathering public input last spring — in advance of the official planning process and environmental analysis — before the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled such meetings. Instead, Thursday’s meeting will mark the first big public event.
Public meetings are designed to gather information from forest visitors about where they like to go, what they like to do, trails they use, preferred access points and other priorities. The environmental analysis will include a look at trails, facilities, parking, signage and more. The official planning process, set to begin later this spring or summer, will offer additional opportunities for public comment.
Information-gathering through other channels has already gotten underway. In July, the Laramie Ranger District collaborated with Common Outdoor Ground to assess non-system trails on the unit. Non-system trails could be old roadbeds, user-created routes or even livestock and game trails. Such trails will be considered for inclusion in the official trail system, depending on their condition and location, in addition to public input.
An interactive website with an online mapping tool has been set up to collect public input at pole-mountain-gateways.wygisc.org. At the site, visitors can upload photographs, make suggestions and designate preferred access points, maintenance needs and trail conditions.
Bedwell said all types of input are welcomed at the site: “Anything on the whole spectrum of comments and input.”
Soon, the site will host digital narratives as part of the research component of the project, where people can share experiences and values related to their relationship with Pole Mountain.
The Gateways project coincides with the completion of the Pilot Hill Project, offering the opportunity to plan access and collaboration between the two public lands. In the short-term, the Laramie Ranger District is planning to build a connector trail from the Pilot Hill parcel to the national forest, which will be analyzed separately from the Gateways project.
The Pole Mountain Unit sits mostly north of Interstate 80 and is a heavily visited area that’s only growing in popularity with recreationists from southeast Wyoming and the Colorado Front Range. It sees heavy use year-round for hiking, climbing, camping, fishing, hunting, Nordic skiing, mountain biking, off-highway travel, livestock grazing, military training and communications.