Registration is open for the 2022 Winter Senior Games to be held Feb. 16-18 in Laramie. Registration closes Feb. 5.
All competitors must be at least 50 years old as of Dec. 31 of this year. There are 10 age brackets at five-year increments up to age 95 and older. Medals are awarded to the first three finishers in each event for each age bracket. All participants compete in the age bracket based on their age as of Dec. 31 even if they have not reached that age at the time of the competition. Age for the doubles pickleball competition is determined by the age of the youngest partner.
Entry, regardless of the number of events, is $55. That also includes an opening banquet to be held at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. Featured speaker is Cheyenne resident Brent Weigner, who has so far run marathons in184 countries.
Downhill skiing races are at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area with both slalom and giant slalom events. Racers buy a lift ticket at a reduced price of $25. Those age 70 and over ski free, as is always true at the ski area.
All Nordic classic and freestyle ski races are hosted by members of the Medicine Bow Nordic Association and will be based out of the Tie City Trailhead at the Happy Jack Recreation Area.
That is also the location for the biathlon event Feb. 18. The biathlon involves freestyle skiing and shooting. Laser rifles will be provided with a pre-race orientation.
The fat bike race and snowshoe events are Feb. 18 at the Happy Jack Trailhead of the Happy Jack Recreation Area.
All indoor events, including a swim meet, pickleball and power walking, take place at the Laramie Community Recreation Area. The speed skating and hockey shoot events are next door at the Laramie Ice and Event Center. A non-competitive curling clinic is open to anyone age 50 and over who wants to try the sport.
For a full list of events and registration information, visit the Wyoming Senior Olympics website, wyseniorolympics.com.
Volunteers also are needed. If interested in helping out with either indoor or outdoor venues, contact Georgia Carmen at gjcarmin@gmail.com.