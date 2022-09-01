My eyes sting as sweat drips from my forehead. I’m in the drops — the bottom level of my bicycle handlebars — and can’t readily wipe the sweat away.
I hit my groove and feel great. To an onlooker, I probably don’t look all that happy since I’m certainly not smiling. But I am actually quite pleased with myself.
I am halfway up a long hill. I’m not fast, as attested by other cyclists who inch past, but I am moving forward and even feel strong in the process.
I am a roadie. That’s the term for cyclists who pedal out on paved highways and byways via skinny-tired bicycles.
In the world of cycling there are a wide range of modes, including mountain, gravel, commuter and fat bikes. In my bike stable I have them all and enjoy the various modes. Truth is, I’m a roadie at heart. Getting in a tuck on my bicycle and pedaling the miles away on pavement is my favorite biking mode.
I’ve raced a little, mostly in the Wyoming Senior Olympics and in triathlons when I was younger.
Every time I race I prove I’m not a racer. I’m dismally slow. Instead, I prefer bike touring where speed doesn’t matter. The bulk of my vacations over the past two decades involved touring via bicycle. I call it “slow travel.”
I’m about halfway to my goal of bike touring in all 50 states.
That joy of road cycling returned this past July during the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour. Cycling events of every stripe took a hiatus because of COVID-19. While I still pedaled the local roads during that period, I didn’t go elsewhere to explore and discover new landscapes. I missed the adventure.
I volunteer as director of the Tour de Wyoming and have since starting the event in 1997. I can’t pedal all the miles over the ride’s six days because of other duties; still, I get on my bike for at least 20 to 30 miles a day.
On this day, as we pedal from Kemmerer to Farson, the route begins with a series of rollers. These are hills that aren’t particularly steep, either going up or coming down, but get the ticker ticking.
Rollers are challenging, but with a reward once the summit is reached and there’s a breather going down the other side. It’s nothing like going up and over a mountain pass. Those climbs often last an hour or more, which is a long time to fight gravity.
Rollers are my preference with a shorter chug uphill, followed by a quick blast of delight on the descent. Up and down, up and down.
Everyone loves a downhill and a tailwind. That joy is actually accentuated when preceded by a climb or push into the wind. It is an earned reward with real satisfaction.
With road riding there’s the opportunity to tune in with all the senses. Look around, ogle the scenery and spot wildlife, smell the freshly mown hay lands, hear the birds tweet and feel the breeze. While the sense of taste is not in play much, I have swallowed the occasional mosquito.
The downside to road riding is obvious: you share the road with motorized traffic. To be a roadie, you must trust those behind the wheel to give you a little space or, if that isn’t possible, to slow down as they go by.
I was hit once while out on the road. It was not my fault, but I paid the price. Fortunately, I walked away only with bad road rash and no broken bones. I was so sore the next day I could barely move. Alas, my bicycle took the brunt of the impact and needed rather extensive repairs. It took about a year to return to the highways and trust people in their cars again.
Because of that accident and a few other rather significant tumbles, I won’t pedal without wearing a helmet even when commuting around town. I also pedal the highways wearing bright clothing and with a flashing taillight that says, “Do you see me now?”
Even with the cars, headwinds and tough climbs, there’s nothing like the freedom of pedaling down the highway via my own power. It is an addiction I can’t — and don’t want to — shake.
My fellow roadies understand and typically wave when we pass out on the highways.
It is a shared understanding of why getting out there and spinning the wheels is so enjoyable, even if we aren’t always smiling.