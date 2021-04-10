I ease through the sagebrush, bumping along a rough two-track road in my truck. I go slowly to reduce the noise factor. The sun is about to clear the horizon to the east with dawn’s early light. There’s nary a cloud in the sky, and barely a whisper of a breeze. The 14 degree temperature, though, reminds me it’s early April.
I continue my slow “truck sneak” until I spot them, and let out a quiet “Yay!” Dobby, my young Australian shepherd, is also alert in the back seat, no doubt sensing my excitement.
I see about nine male sage grouse strutting their stuff in the grassy clearing amidst the sea of sagebrush. I stop, listen and watch.
The male birds are in various stages of their strutting sequence. All are puffed up, some with tail feathers splayed and chests pushed up in the air as they move stiffly, facing one direction and then pivoting to another angle. One grouse stretches upright when two baseball-sized yellow sacs poke through his white chest feathers. Looking like a rooster about to crow, the bird pauses and then I hear the characteristic “bloop-bloop, bloop-bloop” as the sacs deflate and the animal’s neck relaxes.
I’m delighted to watch but, admittedly, a little disappointed. I expected a much larger showing. While this lekwas discovered only six years ago, the counts have ranged widely from zilch to an astonishing 142 males.I ease my truck forward, noting the clearing curves around. The second lobe of the opening has another dozen males, also strutting their stuff.
On a typical lek, only a few hens normally show up; a dozen would be a high count even when there might be 30 to 40 males. In spite of all the puffery of the males, the drab brown hens tend to peck the ground, looking totally uninterested in all the male antics. By the end of the month, it’s not unusual to see only male grouse on a lek. They continue ardent strutting even though the hens cease coming. Once they’ve mated, the hens move off, sometimes up to several miles away, to build nests and lay their eggs under the sagebrush. About a month after that, the eggs hatch and the hens raise the chicks until fall.
Looking through my binoculars, I spot something I’ve never seen before. It’s a gaggle, a brood, or whatever the term is for a gathering — a huge gathering — of sage grouse hens. They’re in one bunch, standing shoulder-to-shoulder and cackling up a storm, blending in with the brown prairie grasses and sagebrush.
They’re difficult to count, standing so close together, but my highest count is 51. I’m amazed: 51 hens on one lek with only 21 males. Not only do the hens outnumber the males — the first time I’ve seen this happen — but they outnumber them more than 2 to 1.
One male, puffing his chest and fanning his tail, is amidst the hens. He must be the most studdly male around, while the other fellas spread out, many well away from the concentration of hens.
In the summer, I’ve heard female grouse cluck to their young, as if scolding them to move faster. I have never heard anything like this din, though. The hens cluck and sometimes peck at each other, but remain within an area no bigger than a small living room. I’m reminded of a hen house with all the chatter.
I watch for about 10 minutes and then leave to avoid disturbing the birds. I ease away as the birds continued their strutting and clucking.
Once well away from the lek, I stop and let Dobby out of the truck. I dance a jig, which gets Dobby revved up, too, as he leaps about in excitement.
- “Let’s celebrate,” I tell him. In this case, our festivity means hopping on my mountain bike and pedaling down the two-track road, going the opposite direction of the lek. Dobby is totally delighted in my choice of merriment and trots alongside. I pedal one track and he takes the other. While still a bit chilly, I am warmed by my excitement of the morning in seeing something I’d never seen before — after decades of counting grouse on their leks. I also revel in the joy of having my dog run alongside me to welcome the start of the day.