I pedal my mountain bike along the narrow path on one side of a two- track road. Dobby, my young Australian shepherd, gleefully trots alongside. His tongue lolls to the side and he glances at me periodically with what looks like a smile.
We are doing a little site reconnaissance in my work as a wildlife biologist. In every direction there’s nothing but sagebrush. We’re adrift in a sea of sagebrush.
I’m checking out a little corner of the Great Divide Basin about 10 miles southwest of Bairoil and smack dab in the middle of nowhere. In this area, the Continental Divide splits, creating a basin where water flows neither to the Atlantic nor Pacific oceans. It just sits and evaporates.
When people tell me they’ve been to Wyoming and say it was a visit to Jackson Hole, I try not to scoff or roll my eyes. Our northwest corner is certainly a beautiful part of the Cowboy State, but there is so much more to Wyoming than the Tetons and Yellowstone.
To me, our seas of sagebrush are the heart of Wyoming.
While such undeveloped prairie is dwindling, it’s still there with miles and miles of open space where the chance of bumping into another human is slim to none. Horses abound – feral with no owner. Watching them gallop across the prairie is beauty in motion even though, as a biologist, I have misgivings about how they can disrupt the prairie ecosystem.
This is where the deer and the antelope play. Sage grouse strut each spring and ferruginous hawks, a species that prefers open prairie void of human disturbance, nest and soar. Coyotes certainly howl. Speaking of howling, the wind does plenty of that. It can whip up dust devils with a vengeance.
I’ve visited this part of the Great Divide Basin off and on over the years. It is blissfully unchanged, but the mineral wealth beneath the surface could transform the landscape in a heartbeat, should development occur.
I first came through here on a bicycle, but I was on an adventure and not just toodling around for a day. I pedaled the Wyoming section of the Continental Divide Mountain Bike Route, beginning at the Idaho border and ending at the Colorado state line. At the time, I was researching bike routes for my book “Mountain Biking Wyoming.”
While that trip is an old memory, it is imprinted in my brain like it happened yesterday. Water was an issue, since the opportunity to fill a canteen ended when I crossed the Sweetwater River not far out of Atlantic City. I carried extra water on my bike, opting for the extra weight to ease my anxiety about running dry.
I also remember pedaling into the evening, listening to the coyotes howl in stereo from two directions. I pedaled until dark to relish that rarity in the cycling world: a tailwind. I slept under the stars, not bothering with a tent, rolling out my sleeping bag on the dry sand of a drainage bottom.
I really got to know the area when, starting in 2000, I conducted a pronghorn study where I followed designated routes each September for seven years. I counted the critters to determine the ratio of does to fawns to figure out the trajectory of the population.
Through those annual visits, I discovered the pulse of the high desert is summed up in one word: water. It is the elixir that dictates wildlife movements on a daily and seasonal basis.
One morning I watched a popular water hole from a distance and discovered a fascinating social hierarchy.
When horses arrived, the pronghorn left in a hurry. The various bands of horses rarely shared the water hole and, when they did, a ruckus usually broke out until one group left.
On my recent outing, I came up on two young men on foot. They were hiking the Continental Divide Trail, which is a slightly different route from the one I followed when doing the mountain bike crossing. They started at the Canadian border and were headed to the U.S. border with Mexico.
“Need any water?” I asked as I pulled up alongside them in my truck.
“We’re good,” one replied. “We filled up at a spring a few miles back.” The other guy was busy talking on a cellphone.
Times have changed. There were no cellphones when I pedaled across years ago. I’m happy to say, though, that while technology has marched on, the sea of sagebrush is still there, pretty much unchanged. I’m just hoping it stays that way for a while longer, as the heart of Wyoming.