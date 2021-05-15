As plans move forward to break ground on new trails on the Pilot Hill parcel this summer, a group of researchers at the University of Wyoming are embarking on a study to see how wildlife respond to the increase in non-motorized recreation.
Abby Sisneros-Kidd, an assistant professor of outdoor recreation and tourism management in the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, is leading the study, together with Joe Holbrook, assistant professor of carnivore and habitat ecology, and Drew Bennett, professor of practice in the Whitney MacMillan Private Lands Stewardship Program.
Sisneros-Kidd said the parcel presents a unique opportunity for researchers because it hasn’t been open to public access until now.
“In most areas where recreation is occurring, it’s been developed for years and years and years,” she said.
She and her colleagues realized that as the property changed from private to public, they could observe how recreation and public access impact the behavior and habitat use of wildlife. Plus, the parcel is in Laramie’s backyard, and they can involve students throughout the process.
“We have this natural experiment that is lending itself to being studied,” she said.
In order to gather baseline data, researchers have set up 44 motion-activated game cameras on the property. Half are on the southern portion of the property, which is managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as a Wildlife Habitat Management Area. The other half are on the northern portion of the property, which will be developed for recreation with multi-use trails.
Another group of cameras will be set up north of the Pilot Hill parcel on private land that’s closed to public access, as a control.
Any time an animal passes one of the game cameras, its movement triggers the taking of an image, allowing researchers to see how and where wildlife occupy the parcel. Three student researchers have been sorting and cataloging the images. The parcel is home to elk, moose, pronghorn, black bears, mountain lions, bald eagles and other species.
“We’re seeing where our wildlife are at and what species we’ve got, and storing them in a database we’ll be able to analyze,” Sisneros-Kidd said.
Sisneros-Kidd said they plan to continue the study for several years, and they’ll combine their wildlife data with recreation data such as trail counters and user surveys.
“We have the chance to get a baseline before recreation is developed to see how they’re occupying the space and different habitats up there,” she said. “We’ll be able to continue this longitudinally and really see how wildlife behavior is changing as recreation infrastructure and the density of use changes with these trails.”
Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill Inc., said the first phase of trail construction is set to get underway in late May. A construction manager and the Wyoming Conservation Corps are set to build seven miles of new trails. A single-track loop will connect with the Schoolyard trail system on the west side, and an upper loop will connect with a planned trail on the Medicine Bow National Forest on the east side.
The new trails will link to an existing road, establishing a second east-to-west route across the property. The current top-to-bottom route is a two-track road that follows the powerline across the property.
The Pilot Hill land-use plan calls for more than 40 miles of trails across the 7,000-acre property, built in several phases. Recreation will be concentrated on about 4,000 acres on the north side, reserving about 3,000 acres for the WHMA to the south, where a single trail is planned.
Sisneros-Kidd said data from the study will be able to support management decisions moving forward, because the parcel will be managed for recreation, wildlife conservation and aquifer protection.
“To be able to inform sustainable management of that parcel is really important,” she said.
Plus, questions of recreation and wildlife are of interest to land managers across the West.
“Pilot Hill provides an ideal laboratory to engage University of Wyoming students to address questions that will increase in importance as outdoor recreation continues to grow in Wyoming and beyond,” she said.
To get the study going, the UW Foundation has established a YouFund campaign with the goal of raising $7,500 for the first year of the project. Funds will be used for technology equipment and student worker compensation. The fundraising link is at www.uwyo.edu/foundation/crowdfunding.
Sisneros-Kidd said she envisions the project qualifying for additional grant funding as it continues.
Pilot Hill Inc. is planning to manage the entire parcel as a single unit across state, UW and Bureau of Land Management ownership.