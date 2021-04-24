After taking a hiatus last year, Laramie Interfaith’s long-running annual 5k fundraiser is set to return this spring in a virtual format.
The Sue Wedel Memorial Walk, Run, Wheel is scheduled for April 30-May 2. Participants are invited to complete a 5k or 1-mile distance on their own — or enter the slacker division, for those who just want to enjoy the swag. Registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt or reusable shopping bag.
Go to www.facebook.com/laramieinterfaith.org for more information, or register at ultrasignup.com.
Participants can post photos of themselves on Facebook and Laramie Interfaith for a chance to win prizes. Prize categories include best costume or outfit, cutest participating pet and data, such as distance or route.
“We’re hoping that people will participate virtually, share their pictures and come together that way since we can’t be together as a big group right now,” said Josh Watanabe, executive director of Laramie Interfaith.
Watanabe said Laramie Interfaith is tentatively planning an informal group run in collaboration with High Plains Harriers sometime on May 1, but details are still being worked out.
The Sue Wedel Memorial has been a late-April tradition for more than 30 years, dating back to the years soon after Laramie Interfaith itself was founded.
“Very early in our history, sometime in the early 90s, they started the Hunger Walk as a way to bring in money and keep the pantry going,” Watanabe said.
As the walk/run/wheel descriptor in the name suggests, the event has always had an informal, inclusive nature. Participants are invited to cover the route in a variety of ways — run, walk, push a stroller, walk a dog, ride a bike, roll a wheelchair.
Laramie Interfaith started as a clearinghouse to help coordinate services between various churches and agencies helping people in need. A number of organizations in town contributed to its launch, and its initial budget in 1988 was $7,000.
Board member Jo-Carol Ropp has been around Interfaith since its earliest days. She remembers when it was staffed with a handful of volunteers and operated out of a small office in the Laramie Plains Civic Center. Ropp eventually joined the board and spent several years as its president.
“I began to see how wonderful it was for these people that, sometimes through no fault of their own, found themselves in dire circumstances,” she said.
These days, Laramie Interfaith’s budget has grown by a couple orders of magnitude and it has a staff of nine, along with more than 200 volunteers. In 2019, it moved into its current facility across the street from LaBonte Park.
The agency operates a food pantry and provides rental assistance, emergency housing and help with utilities.
“We’re an agency of last resort,” Ropp said.
Like Ropp, many Interfaith board members have dedicated themselves to the effort for a long time.
“It’s a labor of love,” she said.
Wedel was another long-time board member, and after her death in 2015, the board decided to rename its annual event in her honor. Wedel was involved with many local non-profits and was driven to advocate on behalf of her fellow Laramie residents.
Watanabe said Laramie Interfaith served more people in 2020 than it did in 2019, despite the pandemic.
“Not only did we continue to provide our services and continue to help people through Covid issues, but we were able to help even more people,” he said.
He thanked the Laramie community for its unwavering provision of volunteer hours and donations.
“I think we’ll be able to achieve great things with the support of the community,” he said.