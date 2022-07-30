It was hot — Africa hot. With highs in the mid-90s and nary a cloud in the sky, it was a day to seek shade and relax with iced lemonade.
But that’s not what cyclists in the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour did, or at least not until pedaling was over for the day.
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Tour de Wyoming returned for its 24th year, offering cyclists from around the state, country and even the globe a chance to experience Wyoming from the seat of a bicycle.
With the six-day route changing each year, the 2022 version took on the incredible scenery of the Flaming Gorge area before heading across the sagebrush sea paralleling the Oregon Trail.
Taking off from Rock Springs on July 17, 250 riders and volunteers headed south along the Scenic Byway that parallels Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The terrain was quite hilly, along a road with scant shoulders. Add to it the toasty temperatures, and the day’s route of 71 miles proved an especially daunting first day. A breeze that picked up made it feel like riding into a blow drier.
Fortunately with this type of supported event, volunteers, called SAG drivers, cruise the course, picking up riders who want to call it quits for the day or maybe get a lift down the road. Camping and other gear is carried via a luggage truck so riders only carry only what they need for the day.
Other volunteers man rest stops along the route, typically every 15-20 miles. The Tour de Wyoming is known for having well-stocked rest stops.
Two especially popular food items are fresh peaches and Salted Nut Rolls. The peaches ripen in the back of a toasty rental truck which, for reasons unknown, seem to render the fruit especially juicy. Every year the peaches are sought-after items.
As for the Salted Nut Rolls, those were added to the tour food options early on, being deemed one of the few candy bars with at least some nutritional value and also having ingredients that don’t melt in the heat.
The tour moves daily to the next destination although occasionally, as this year, stays at one site for two nights.
Think of it as moving a small Wyoming town every day for six days. It is a planning feat, taken on by a group of 17 volunteers, predominantly from Laramie. The group meets via potluck dinner starting in the fall, taking most of a year to ready all the details for the next summer’s event.
On this 2022 ride, the tour stopped at the end of the first day for a two-night stay at Flaming Gorge Resort. Wedding-style tents offered shade for relaxing and socializing, and two tents provided group sleeping quarters. Others brought their gear, spreading out across a grassy clearing.
On Day 2, the out-and-back route for the day visited one of the most stunning areas on the planet: Sheep Creek Canyon Geological Area.
With a steep climb both coming and going, it takes your breath away for another reason: the gorgeous beauty. Due to road construction, riders were unable to experience the canyon itself, but the splendor was still a sight to behold.
That evening, participants got a special treat with the music of J Shogren from Centennial. His delightful ballads and guitar kept listeners in their seats and sprawled on the lawn for much of the evening.
Next day was another long haul of more than 70 miles to the town of Mountain View. Along the way, cyclists enjoyed a 5-mile descent at a 9% grade — not for the weak of heart going at high speed on skinny-tired bikes. To keep riders humble, the descent was quickly followed by a 2-mile ascent at an 8% grade.
Surprisingly, there was a lot of gray hair in the crowd.
In fact, mean age of all the riders and volunteers was 61. The youngest, a 14-year-old, was on the ride with his grandmother. Two riders won the oldest participant award at the age of 83. Five riders were over the age of 80.
Participants came from 29 states as well as Canada and Australia. Wyoming riders came from 14 towns with Laramie having the most with 26 riders and volunteers.
From Mountain View, the cyclists pedaled their way first to Kemmerer and then across the vast open span, complete with a wondrous tailwind, to the small town of Farson, where the ice cream shop did a brisk business.
The final push on the last day was due south for 40 miles in a return to Rock Springs.
While the 2022 Tour de Wyoming is a wrap, plans are already underway for 2023. Put it on your radar if you think slow travel via your own power might be a great way to spend a vacation.
The 2023 route will be revealed around Thanksgiving with registration for the entry drawing opening in February.