Several local groups are teaming up this weekend to clean up trails, remove fencing and rehabilitate habitat in celebration of local public lands.
Saturday is National Public Lands Day, and since 2019 it’s also been Wyoming Public Lands Day. The aim of the day is to commemorate Wyoming’s support for public lands and recognize the benefits they provide residents through their multiple uses.
Locally, multiple projects have been planned for volunteers of all ages and ability levels. They’ll happen on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest, the Pilot Hill parcel and Curt Gowdy State Park.
Volunteers can register to participate in local projects through UW Connect at uwyo.campuslabs.com/engage. The University of Wyoming is collaborating with the U.S. Forest Service, Pilot Hill Inc., Wyoming Conservation Corps, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Pathways and other groups to coordinate the local projects in one place.
On Pilot Hill, the Mule Deer Foundation will lead volunteers in removing old fencing and installing wildlife-friendly fencing at different places around the property.
Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill Inc., said stretches of old fence will be replaced with smooth-wire fence that allows deer and elk to cross more easily.
“They either have old barbed-wire on them and or mesh sheep fencing, which makes it really difficult for the herds to pass through those fences, especially as the snow starts to pile up,” she said.
Elsewhere on the property, volunteers are needed to remove interior fencing that’s no longer necessary.
“The goal is to open up the property more and to make sure there aren’t any barriers for the wildlife as much as possible this winter,” she said.
Some sections of the parcel, which sits just east of the Laramie city limits and was opened to public access about a year ago, are remnants of old boundary lines from generations of changing ownership. Some of the fencing is in disrepair and hazardous to humans and wildlife.
“A big part of the initial efforts for the first five years will be finding these areas and working collaboratively with volunteers to get that out of there so the area is as pristine as possible,” Brown Mathews said.
Elsewhere, volunteers are invited to join Common Outdoor Ground in rehabilitating a stretch of old trail on Pole Mountain, which will be reached with a short hike. For the last five years, the area has seen annual reroutes and rebuilds of popular trails, leaving unused stretches of old trail ready for decommissioning.
At Curt Gowdy State Park, volunteers will be doing a general cleanup of the popular trail to Hidden Falls.
Volunteers should plan to meet in front of the UW Union from 8:30-9 a.m. Saturday to enjoy donuts before heading to their work sites. Transportation will be available, and lunch will be provided.
Tools and work gloves will be supplied, while volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirts. They should bring their own water. Most projects will be done by 2 p.m., while the Mule Deer Foundation project could take longer.
A coalition of conservation groups, recreation groups, residents and other organizations started working to establish Wyoming Public Lands Day about five years ago. It’s now recognized on the fourth Saturday in September, making Wyoming one of three states to have its own public lands day.