As summer heat and drought conditions persist across southeast Wyoming, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging anglers to avoid fishing during the hottest parts of the day to prevent additional stress to fish.
Hot weather and low-flowing streams and rivers are causing water temperatures to rise, which can have a negative impact on fish survival, especially trout.
“Rivers and some reservoirs are running low, and this, combined with high air temperatures, causes water temperatures to get high enough to be lethal to trout,” said Bobby Compton, the Laramie Region fisheries supervisor. “Warm water also holds less oxygen, which can stress trout and other fish.”
Biologists are especially concerned about the North Platte River between the Colorado border and Seminoe Reservoir, the Laramie River from Monolith Ranch through the city, and all the Laramie Plains Lakes, including Wheatland Reservoir No. 3.
Other plains lakes include Lake Hattie, Twin Buttes, Gelatt Lake, Leazenby Lake and Meeboer Lake.
Prolonged exposure to water temperatures greater than 75 degrees Fahrenheit can increase trout mortality, while even brief exposure to water greater than 80 degrees can kill a trout.
Low-oxygen warm water causes stress in trout, which hampers their ability to recover from additional stress, such as being caught and released.
Compton recommended that anglers monitor water temperatures and stop catch-and-release fishing when the water is warmer than 70 degrees. Even as the air temperature cools down for the day, the water temperature can remain warm.
“Late afternoon into the evening can be the worst time to fish for trout on a hot day, because the water temperatures don’t start to cool down until well after dark,” he said.
Warm water is an issue across the state, as winter snowfall was scarce, the summer has been dry, and the weather has been hot. In Yellowstone National Park, anglers are currently prohibited from fishing the park’s rivers and streams after 2 p.m.
Game and Fish asks all anglers to consider the following recommendations:
- Fish for trout early in the morning while the water temperature is cooler.
- Carry a pocket thermometer to monitor the water temperature. If the water is warmer than 65 degrees, consider keeping your catch. If it’s warmer than 70 degrees, do not catch and release trout.
- Land fish as quickly as possible to reduce exhaustion stress, and keep the fish in the water as much as possible. Don’t squeeze the fish or place fingers in the gills. Remove the hook gently or cut the leader. Consider using a barbless hook.
- If the fish is clearly exhausted, consider keeping it, as it has a poor chance of survival.
- Also, consider fishing for warm-water species instead of trout.
“While we need to be mindful of trout fisheries during the summer months, warm-water fish, such as bass and bluegill, thrive in these temperatures,” Compton said. “These species fish really well in the middle of the summer.”
While the Game and Fish warning applies mainly to low-elevation fisheries in the Laramie Valley, the Snowy Range has plenty of lakes and streams that are still being fed by melting snow, keeping the water much cooler.