Retired wildlife forensic scientist Dee Dee Hawk was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Society for Wildlife Forensic Science.
Hawk, who founded the society in 2009 with Ed Espinoza, and whose name is even on the Hawk and Espinoza Lifetime Achievement Award, retired in February after 27 years with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The award honors members of the society for careers that have impacted and improved the field of wildlife forensic science, whether through projects, education, service or leadership.
Hawk spent her career building and directing the Game and Fish Wildlife and Forensics and Fish Health Laboratory, which was housed at the University of Wyoming before moving to a new shared facility with the Laramie Region Office a couple years ago.
“When I started, I was just another eager scientist looking for an opportunity to make a difference with what I was most passionate about — wildlife and science,” she said in February. “With the help of some great leaders in the department, and some amazing mentorships and several extremely talented team members, a wildlife forensic program was born. I’m especially proud to have been a part of that.”
Hawk grew up in Newcastle before moving to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming. She had always loved working with animals and was planning a career in veterinary medicine.
“I was pre-vet for a long, long time until I determined I was pretty much allergic to most animals,” she said in an earlier interview. “I decided that wasn’t a very good career choice, but I still wanted to do something with animals.”
She graduated with degrees in microbiology and medical technology, and later a master’s degree in pathobiology. She was later hired by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to work in the department’s then-new wildlife forensics program.
Scientists in the wildlife forensics lab can identify numerous animal species as well as their genders using DNA from samples such as gut piles, carcasses, antlers and blood. Their work gives law enforcement another tool with which to investigate wildlife crimes.
The Wyoming lab is one of the most advanced in the country and does work for other states.
Hawk was part of the effort to form the Society for Wildlife Forensic Science with the aim of promoting best practices and advancing the discipline, and she served as its first president. The society is an international organization with members from 18 countries.
In 2018, Hawk was named chief of the Game and Fish Services Division, which oversees the lab as well as engineering, information technology, geographic information systems and public access areas.
Eric Wiltanger, the current services division chief, praised Hawk for her efforts in developing the state lab’s capabilities.
“Dee Dee is an inspiring scientist whose forensic analysis and program contributed to the successful conviction of countless wildlife violators throughout her career,” he said. “Her work building the lab, and the expertise that provides the state, is invaluable to protecting the wildlife resource.”