...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County. Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek
and Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow could reduce
visibility in areas of recent snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Hikers walk through a snowy landscape at Curt Gowdy State Park during a First Day Hike. Wyoming State Parks is offering free guided hikes on New Year’s Day.
For the 11th year, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails is offering a series of free guided hikes at locations around the state on New Year’s Day, including Curt Gowdy State Park east of Laramie.
The 13 outings around the state are part of a national initiative called America’s State Parks First Day Hikes, which are set to happen in all 50 states.
At Curt Gowdy, as easy 2-mile hike is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. New Year’s Day on a trail that offers easy to moderate terrain. Dogs on leashes are permitted and daily-use fees will be waived. Hikers should meet at the park’s visitor center near the entrance.
Non-motorized trails coordinator Paul Gritten said First Day Hikes are a popular event that attract hundreds of participants no matter the weather.
“It’s aimed at getting people out on the very first day of the year to get a little exercise and see the parks in the off-season,” he said.
Gritten said guided outings are a low-risk way for people to try a new activity even when wintery conditions may seem daunting. Each hike will be led by park staff or a park volunteer.
Participants should dress for winter weather conditions and bring snacks and beverages to enjoy during and after the hike.
“As long as you’re dressed properly and moving, you’ll be generating heat,” he said.
Gritten said the State Parks department looks forward to the hikes and showing off the parks during a time of year when many don’t think to visit, even though they’re open year-round.
“It’s bittersweet to cross another year off the list, but it’s always a good way to kick off our season,” he said.
Hikes ranging from 1-4 miles also are scheduled for Bear River State Park, Boysen State Park, Buffalo Bill State Park, Edness K. Wilkins State Park, Guernsey State Park, Hot Springs State Park, Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site, Fort Phil Kearney State Historic Site, Sinks Canyon State Park, South Pass City State Historic Site, Trail End State Historic Site and the Wyoming Pioneer Memorial Museum.
Nationwide, more than 80,000 people hiked more than 175,000 miles on New Year’s Day last year.