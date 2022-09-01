Yellowstone monitoring

A continuous gas-monitoring station operates near Yellowstone National Park’s Norris Geyser Basin. Expansion of continuous gas monitoring is part of a new volcano and earthquake monitoring plan for the Yellowstone caldera system.

 Jen Lewicki/US Geological Survey

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, a consortium of nine regional scientific agencies, has released a new 10-year plan to improve monitoring and hazards assessment of volcanic, hydrothermal and earthquake activity in the Yellowstone Plateau region.

The University of Wyoming, led by Department of Geology and Geophysics professor Ken Sims, is one of the YVO partners along with the U.S. Geological Survey, the Wyoming State Geological Survey, Yellowstone National Park, the University of Utah, the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, the Idaho Geological Survey, Montana State University and the scientific organization UNAVCO.

