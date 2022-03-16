Coming out of a busy — and at times tumultuous — legislative session, Albany County state lawmakers have a chance to reflect on their work and what still needs to be done going forward.
This year, the Wyoming Legislature was tasked with redistricting and delegating American Rescue Plan Act money in addition to the routine approval of a biennium budget.
“I’m pleased we now are going to the interim,” said Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie. “Hopefully we can continue to defend Laramie and Albany County and get some good things done.”
The Legislature put money toward mental health services, workforce development and broadband expansion. It also approved the Wyoming Tomorrow Scholarship Program, which aims to help older residents who didn’t attend college seek advanced career opportunities.
“Instead of an attitude of scarcity, there was more of a focus on (the fact that) we have these resources, so how do we take care of our people,” said Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, about the overall attitude at the Capitol over the course of the session, which ran from Feb. 14 through Friday.
About $2.8 billion was allocated for the state’s budget over the next two years. Sherwood said an increase in financial flexibility compared to previous recent budgets came because of ARPA money and the state’s incremental shift away from being dependent on oil and gas revenues.
Furphy said he is happy with the budget, but wishes more money could have gone to the University of Wyoming for capital construction. The $50 million budgeted for university construction will not be enough to complete projects at War Memorial Stadium, the College of Law and the pool complex.
A lot on the plate
More than 180 bills were filed during the session, including one of particular interest of southern Wyoming communities in a bill to regulate the use of fee schedules in the towing industry. That proposed legislation died in the House.
Topics of abortion and transgender women’s participation in sports were debated, but those bills died as well, with the exception of one that would make abortions illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade should be overturned.
Legislation also was introduced that would have defunded the UW Gender and Women’s Studies program, though it was later altered to merely require the university to report the number of students who take noncredit, non-required or incentivized coursework on behavioral and sexual health.
“It’s disappointing we had so many social issues to deal with. There were many abortion bills that we had to resolve and people are very interested in that topic so we had a lot of testimony on it,” Furphy said. “That takes a lot of time away. We should have stayed focused on the budget and redistricting.”
During a conference call with press Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon echoed the importance of considering issues most relevant to Wyoming residents, while also affirming that he is pro-life and feels the topic of abortion is important to discuss.
Keeping Albany County whole
After deliberating until almost midnight on the last day of the session, the Senate passed a 62-31 redistricting plan that will keep most of Albany County whole.
The decision comes in some semblance of compromise as legislators had previously debated a 60-30 plan that would have failed to account for population changes reported by the latest U.S. Census.
While the final plan has fewer legal issues than the 60-30 plan, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said he’s concerned that areas in Sheridan fail to follow population deviations, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Gordon said he wasn’t concerned over the legal issues with the plan.
“If you think about when this census came about in (2020), there was a tremendous amount of in-migration when the pandemic started,” he said. “There was some concern that the census wasn’t as accurate as they’d hoped.”
The plan brings the town of Rock River back into Albany County, which was a goal of local representatives from the start.
“At the last minute we got the plan back to where we wanted it again,” Sherwood said. “It was quite a wild ride knowing that there were so many delays and so many opinions.”
The only hang-up for Albany County came because the city’s population increased with the census, while that of neighboring Carbon County decreased. Because of this, 45 constituents living to the north will be absorbed by a Carbon County legislative district.
Sherwood said she’d support the creation of a third-party redistricting commission to streamline the process in the future.