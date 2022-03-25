Transparency and community moderation of the local police department were at the center of a heated Laramie City Council debate Wednesday night.
The council considered six recommendations brought by an ad hoc police and community working group formed last year to address concerns about police accountability and transparency. The group met for six months to bring recommendations to the council in the areas of mental health response, community engagement and accountability.
After nearly four hours of deliberation at its regular meeting Wednesday, the council approved a resolution with three initiatives that take up about a half page to outline.
Community engagement
The creation of a group of community members who could work either in conjunction with or as a separate entity to the Police Department was the most disputed topic during the meeting.
The working group brought two recommendations in this area to the council.
One was to create a police and community working group with the goal of building partnership and increasing transparency with the Laramie Police Department. The group would include formerly incarcerated people and other underrepresented residents.
The second was to conduct more research on the potential of creating a civilian oversight board. Though not specifically defined by the working group or the City Council, an oversight board typically monitors an agency’s activity in some manner.
During discussion, council member Andrea Summerville cited concerns about the legal limitations of a civilian oversight board, noting that state law prohibits people from being informed about personnel issues.
There was language in the recommendation stating the board would follow state law, which council member Brian Harrington brought up as sufficient to continue researching the idea.
Beyond legal questions, there were some concerns about the utility of such an oversight board.
“We already collaborate with a number of organizations around the community that do exactly what this motion speaks to,” said Police Chief Dale Stalder. “I’m not sure what else we can gain from that that we aren’t already doing.”
Some residents spoke in support of the recommendations. They cited a desire to prevent ethical problems with law enforcement that they said have been most apparent in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, but also exist within the Police Department.
“Most avid supporters of oversight I have encountered have been current and former law enforcement,” said Tracey Rosenlund, a member of the ad hoc group that made the recommendations. “Accountability flows through transparency.”
While there was discussion about city staff filling a need to provide a civilian perspective for the department, some residents felt that relationship would be too intertwined to spark meaningful change.
“LPD doesn’t actually need more community engagement. That’s not the point,” said Taylor Norton, emphasizing a desire for transparency and accountability. “This discussion has been ongoing with this council alone for two years now.
“I don’t think that looking to City Council to be the micromanagers of the police is the right way to go.”
After a motion passed 5-4 to adopt a combination of the two recommendations, council member Pat Gabriel reconsidered his vote in favor of the motion, causing the issue to be re-opened for discussion and a new vote.
Despite little debate over the first part of the recommendation relating to a collaborative police and community group, on the second round of voting Gabriel, Summerville and council members Fred Schmechel, Bryan Shuster and Jayne Pearce voted against this idea in addition to the proposal to continue researching civilian oversight boards.
“I’m a little perplexed (about) how the continuation of the police community relations group was voted down,” said council member Sharon Cumbie. “I just feel like it’s unfinished right now. I support this and I think it’s important for us to continue the dialogue between the community, the police and the committee.”
Summerville then introduced an amendment that would propose merely investigate creating a police and community group. The final language in the amendment removes the word “transparency” and makes the inclusion of people who were formerly incarcerated or from underrepresented groups optional.
“It seems that in addition to an aversion to the word ‘oversight,’ there’s an aversion to the word ‘transparency,’ which I find unsettling,” said Mayor Paul Weaver.
The amendment passed with “yes” votes from all members except Weaver.
Mental health response
The council voted unanimously to work toward a more robust mental health crisis response process from the Police Department and collect data on programs.
While the resolution does not provide more specific language, the council considered creating a response process in collaboration with the Albany County Community Mental Health Board, which was created in 2017 and is conducting research in the area. Future response could entail strategies within the department and separate from it.
Community Mental Health Board member Clair White said that a collaboration with the city could aid the research process, which could include incorporating data from UC Health following a model being used by police in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Complaints
The final portion of the resolution states that the city manager will work to develop a process for people to file complaints about police with an entity independent of the department.
Stalder said that for complaints to be heard and dealt with, they would have to ultimately end up at the department.
“We do not cover up wrongdoing, we root it out and we deal with it properly,” Stalder said.
Others said they see a benefit of having an outside system for record keeping and accessibility, even if complaints were not routinely assessed by the Police Department.
“There’s a way to imagine a complaint system that is more equitable for people who … want to express dissatisfaction with city employees,” said resident Billy Harris.