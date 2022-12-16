GILLETTE — The political action committee that was the subject of an official complaint by the Campbell County clerk has filed a complaint of its own, accusing the clerk of allegedly intimidating and silencing “dissenting political opinion.”

In September, County Clerk Susan Saunders filed a complaint with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office and the Federal Election Commission about the Coal Country Conservatives Political Action Committee because the group hadn’t filed reports about where it was getting its money or how it spent its money leading up to the primary election.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus