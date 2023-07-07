There are many ways to make one’s family proud.

Ashlyn Ewen was able to claim that achievement Thursday after eating eight jalapeño peppers. She shared third place with two others in the Flaming Gorge Jalapeño Eating Contest in downtown Laramie.

