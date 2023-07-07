There are many ways to make one’s family proud.
Ashlyn Ewen was able to claim that achievement Thursday after eating eight jalapeño peppers. She shared third place with two others in the Flaming Gorge Jalapeño Eating Contest in downtown Laramie.
There are many ways to make one’s family proud.
Ashlyn Ewen was able to claim that achievement Thursday after eating eight jalapeño peppers. She shared third place with two others in the Flaming Gorge Jalapeño Eating Contest in downtown Laramie.
“Me and my brother ate jalapeños for fun,” Ewen said before the event.
The competition was a spur of the moment decision, she said.
“How hard can it be?” she asked, though she also admitted, “I may be proven wrong.”
Ultimately, her childhood experience served her well.
“I did my family proud,” Ewen said.
The jalapeño eating contest is a 15-year tradition, said this year’s chair Lyman McDonald. It started as a way to kick off the downtown’s participation in Laramie Jubilee Days, he said.
Sponsored by Laramie Sunrise Rotary, the event has grown during the years and never has a problem getting 20 competitors, McDonald said.
In the competition, jalapeño eaters face each other in two long rows on 2nd Street in downtown Laramie. They sign a liability waiver and are given tortillas and milk to soften the effects of the peppers.
When the whistle blows, they must eat as many entire jalapeños as possible in what must seem like a very long three minutes.
The peppers’ stems are removed, and contestants are told they must eat the entire pepper; spitting out seeds will mean the pepper will be taken out of the count.
Contestants are given 6-8 peppers to start, but may request more.
As they eat, members of the Laramie Fire Department act as contest judges and keep count of the peppers.
Winners receive bragging rights and gift cards to one of the Mexican restaurants in town. All contestants receive a free ice cream.
McDonald said that to his knowledge, no contestant has become sick from the event, though he recalled that a few have “looked a little peaked.”
Michael McGregor, this year’s winner, ate 11 jalapeños, and did admit to a sore stomach after the competition.
McGregor, who celebrated his birthday with the contest, said he loves spicy food, and the annual competition is one of the few opportunities for him to have enough spicy food on his plate.
“I eat a lot of peppers. The main part of my diet is hot peppers,” he said. “When I go to a restaurant I ask them to load up on the spices.”
He said he felt like he was inhaling jalapeños during the competition.
This year’s competition welcomed one of the event’s youngest contestants. Liam Vestal, 9, said he always wanted to be in a contest and loves spicy food.
Eli Miller and Ali Luna were also first time contestants. Miller said he works at WyoTech and Luna was the “only student brave enough” to compete alongside him. Neither placed in the top three, but Miller acknowledged afterward that he was happy to have finished seven peppers.
And also very happy to get the ice cream.
Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.