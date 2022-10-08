Black-footed ferret (copy)

A black-footed ferret is photographed with a trail camera that was set up at a location identified by a scent dog. The new use of dogs is helping search for ferrets that live mostly underground and come out only at night.

 Wyoming Game and Fish/Courtesy

POWELL — For the same reason you probably shouldn’t marry your cousin if you want healthy kids, nearly four decades after the last remaining black-footed ferrets were rescued from a Park County ranch, the species faces an uncertain future, despite early work and foresight by researchers responding to the wildlife crisis.

Only seven females from the 1985 rescue mission were able to mate in captivity. From that handful of individuals, more than 10,000 offspring have been bred. All black-footed ferrets alive today are closely related.

