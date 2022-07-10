Aside from Halloween, not much gets kids excited for free candy more than a parade.
That’s what brought sisters Kaydence and Paige Espy to their prime spot along Grand Avenue early Saturday morning ahead of the annual Laramie Jubilee Days Parade.
The girls had strong grips on their plastic grocery bags, essential gear for young parade-goers.
“I got it ‘cause I like to get some candy,” said Paige, 7, adding she hoped to gather up “about, like, 10,000 pieces of candy.”
Asked what was the least amount of candy that would still make her happy, Paige screwed up her face in thought before answering, “About 39.”
Kaydence, 8, wasn’t as specific, saying she just wanted “a good amount of candy. My favorite is, like, the blue ... no, the orange Tootsie Roll Pops.”
Dad Robert grew up in Laramie and said the Jubilee Days Parade is something his family likes to hit every year.
“It’s better than all the other ones,” he said about how it compares to other parades around the region.
The parade leads into the final big day of Laramie Jubilee Days, more than a week of rodeo, concerts and food. It took over downtown Saturday morning with diverse expressions of the Gem City and Cowboy State.
Hundreds of residents and visitors lined the streets downtown to watch schools, community organizations and local businesses show off their floats. Children waved their hands and small American flags in hopes of getting candy and ice pops tossed their way as marching bands offered upbeat music and set a festive tone.
And for the first time in recent memory, the Laramie High School band marched in the Jubilee Days Parade.
“It was a wonderful parade,” said Elisa Bender. “What a beautiful way to celebrate our town.”
In accordance with this year’s theme of “Wyoming’s National Treasures,” many floats featured people dressed as pioneers, maps and lists of local gems and other decorations that represent the best of the state. Many entries also had horses, recognizing their role in Laramie’s unique place in Western history.
Along with the LHS band, Cheyenne high school bands also performed. The bands’ drumlines and color guards worked hard to keep the crowd entertained at times when truck horns sounded over the music. Along with current high school classes, many Laramie High School alumni showed up in decorative floats to cheer on their home town.
“I’ll be honest, I enjoyed all of (the floats). I thought it was great to see all the classes, I thought it was great to see all the bands. Everybody came out and it was awesome,” said Aurora Hubbs, a mother who brought her two daughters to the parade.
Nancy Beck, another parent who came out to see the best of Laramie, intended to be in a float but got a bit lost. Despite a change in plans, Beck and her 9-year-old daughter Ellie were still able to enjoy themselves by watching as go-karts spun around the parade route and candy was thrown out to local children.
Ellie showed off her candy and said her favorite part of the parade was “the firetrucks and police.”
In addition to families, friends gathered to celebrate together and enjoy the cute pets, energized kids and exciting themes from each float. A local K-8 school featured students riding bikes alongside a float, bringing smiles to faces all over the crowd.
Mackenzie Bannister was one of many to enjoy Snowy Range Academy’s float, which students followed on bike throughout the parade route. Bannister, Hannah Carr and Zach Vanpool were excited for a chance to hang out and enjoy Jubilee Days as friends.
“I like parades in general, but I feel like this one is fun because it’s kind of like a celebration of Laramie, so it’s just exciting,” Carr said.
Vanpool agreed, commenting on the variety of vintage vehicle entries.
Following the parade, many attendees and participants headed downtown for the carnival or live music, while others went home to get ready for the rodeo later on.