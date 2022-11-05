...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie
Valley and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 80 and north to south
oriented highways such as Highway 287...especially for light
weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis
and those towing camper trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Change in our industry has been a constant over the last few years. You’ve directly felt several of these changes as you moved part of your reading habit online or found yourself shopping online in response to a print ad. The world changes.
Here’s an example. Parade magazine was bought by The Arena Group earlier this year. This is the group who purchased Sports Illustrated as well as several other publications. Arena’s core strategy is digital. As a result, Parade stops print publication across the country on Nov. 17.
Parade will keep delivering content as part of the Laramie Boomerang’s e-editions starting this Sunday, so you can still get the articles and features you desire. Our digital products are part your subscription and we can help you set up access. Please email us at customercare@wyomingnews.com or subscribe@laramieboomerang.com and we will set up a call to assist.
We know that migrating all of these changes can be frustrating. We know you value what you find with us. We are here to help you navigate this change and stay informed.
Thank you for reading our journalism every day. Always let us know what you think and how we can help.