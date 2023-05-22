CHEYENNE — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder released a strategic plan Thursday that will guide the Wyoming Department of Education for the next four years, and places an emphasis on parental empowerment, job preparation and developing citizenship for students.

Her goals outlined in the plan largely reflect promises she made to voters during election season, and she said she hopes to deliver in her first term.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus